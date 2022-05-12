How to get Forensic Nightmare - Destiny 2 Unlock Forensic Nightmare in Destiny 2 and then get to crafting your ideal Stasis SMG.

Forensic Nightmare is seeing a bit more attention in Destiny 2 these days. This Kinetic SMG features Stasis damage and can roll with some interesting perks. Those that want to get a Forensic Nightmare will need to start doing a bit of work around Savathun’s Throne World.

How to get Forensic Nightmare

Forensic Nightmare is a random drop from the Throne World loot pool. This means that in order to get even a single drop, you must be completing activities specific to the Throne World and within the Throne World.

Completing Fynch's quest, The Gift of Appreciation, will reward you with Forensic Nightmare. At this point, it will be a possible reward from his rank-up packages.

It’s worth noting that Forensic Nightmare is a reward from Fynch’s quest, The Gift of Appreciation. You may luck out and get the god roll you want, but if you don’t, completing this quest will do something else for you: it will add the gun to Fynch’s rewards. Now you can start ranking up Fynch and opening his packages, which can now contain this SMG.

Why Forensic Nightmare is worth unlocking

This is currently Destiny 2's only Stasis SMG. It can also have Headstone.

As the only Stasis Submachine Guns in the game, Forensic Nightmare is able to really flesh out some of those Stasis builds. Better yet, it has a few great perks in its pool, including Headstone, Thresh, and Kill Clip. It’s an appealing option for PVE and PVP.

To make this gun even more appealing, it can also be crafted. Destiny 2’s new weapon crafting system allows you to fine tune your Forensic Nightmare so that it behaves exactly how you want it to. The one drawback to this gun, which many have noted, is that its zoom is lacking.

In the event you don’t gel with Forensic Nightmare, consider aiming for a Funnelweb god roll. This is a great alternative, though, it does not sit in the Kinetic slot and it cannot roll with Headstone.

Now that you know how to get Forensic Nightmare in Destiny 2, you can focus on getting a god roll and completing your build with a 1000 Yard Stare. Make sure you check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more information on where to get the best guns.