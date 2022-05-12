Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

How to get Forensic Nightmare - Destiny 2

Unlock Forensic Nightmare in Destiny 2 and then get to crafting your ideal Stasis SMG.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Forensic Nightmare is seeing a bit more attention in Destiny 2 these days. This Kinetic SMG features Stasis damage and can roll with some interesting perks. Those that want to get a Forensic Nightmare will need to start doing a bit of work around Savathun’s Throne World.

How to get Forensic Nightmare

Forensic Nightmare is a random drop from the Throne World loot pool. This means that in order to get even a single drop, you must be completing activities specific to the Throne World and within the Throne World.

destiny 2 forensic nightmare gift of appreciation
Completing Fynch's quest, The Gift of Appreciation, will reward you with Forensic Nightmare. At this point, it will be a possible reward from his rank-up packages.

It’s worth noting that Forensic Nightmare is a reward from Fynch’s quest, The Gift of Appreciation. You may luck out and get the god roll you want, but if you don’t, completing this quest will do something else for you: it will add the gun to Fynch’s rewards. Now you can start ranking up Fynch and opening his packages, which can now contain this SMG.

Why Forensic Nightmare is worth unlocking

destiny 2 forensic nightmare
This is currently Destiny 2's only Stasis SMG. It can also have Headstone.

As the only Stasis Submachine Guns in the game, Forensic Nightmare is able to really flesh out some of those Stasis builds. Better yet, it has a few great perks in its pool, including Headstone, Thresh, and Kill Clip. It’s an appealing option for PVE and PVP.

To make this gun even more appealing, it can also be crafted. Destiny 2’s new weapon crafting system allows you to fine tune your Forensic Nightmare so that it behaves exactly how you want it to. The one drawback to this gun, which many have noted, is that its zoom is lacking.

In the event you don’t gel with Forensic Nightmare, consider aiming for a Funnelweb god roll. This is a great alternative, though, it does not sit in the Kinetic slot and it cannot roll with Headstone.

Now that you know how to get Forensic Nightmare in Destiny 2, you can focus on getting a god roll and completing your build with a 1000 Yard Stare. Make sure you check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more information on where to get the best guns.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola