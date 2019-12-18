How to get Pinch of Light in Destiny 2 If you want to make all the cookies in Destiny 2's The Dawning 2019 event, then you're going to need to know how to get a Pinch of Light.

Destiny 2’s Dawning event is here again, and this time Eva Levante has even more recipes and ingredients for players to work towards. While you’ll continue to earn the old ingredients the same way, the new ingredients will require you to do some different things to acquire them. In this guide we’ll break down how to get Pinch of Light in Destiny 2’s Dawning 2019 event.

How to get Pinch of Light in Destiny 2

Pinch of Light is just one of a few new ingredients available to players in 2019’s Dawning Event in Destiny 2. As such, you’re going to want to know how to acquire it if you plan on baking all the cookies that Eva Levante wants to deliver this year.

To acquire more Pinch of Light, players are going to want to pick up Orbs of Light. This can be done by waiting for others to get kills with their Super, or even by getting kills with a weapon that has been upgraded to a Masterwork weapon. When upgraded to Masterwork, some weapons will unlock an Orb-generating perk that causes them to generate Orbs of Light anytime you earn a multi-kill with that weapon. This is a very useful little feature that can help make farming for Pinch of Light much easier as you can pick up these Orbs, unlike the Orbs that you normally generate when casting your Super.

Pinch of Light can be used in Eva's Holiday Oven 2.0 as one of two ingredients needed to craft Fractal Rolls in Destiny 2;s Dawning event.

Thankfully, if you’re just planning on baking the initial cookies you need to deliver to everyone, then Pinch of Light won’t be too bad to farm, as you’ll only need one for the main portion of The Dawning quests. However, if you want to complete the bounties that Eva Levante offers, or if you just like baking multiples of each cookie, then you’re going to want to head into activities where you can team up with other players (things like Crucible, Strikes, and other activities that matchmake you with others).

Honestly, this is probably something you’ll pick up along the way. In fact, I haven’t really spent any time grinding for Pinch of Light and I’ve managed to pick up at least four or more of this particular item while mostly running solo. Of course, all the drops are RNG-based, so players could have an easier or harder time with this. The main idea here is to just focus on picking up Orbs in any way possible.

Now that you know how to get Pinch of Light in The Dawning, make sure you head back over to our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide for even more information and help. You can also check out our guide on all Dawning recipes and ingredients, where we break down all the stuff you need to know about Eva Levante and her baking quests.