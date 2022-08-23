Season of Plunder Triumphs for Scallywag Title - Destiny 2
All the Triumphs you need to unlock the Scallywag Title during Season of Plunder in Destiny 2.
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder is here and with it comes the Scallywag Title. Any pirate worth their peg leg will want to get this Title unlocked but it will require a bit of farming and crafting. Players have 105 days to get this squared away before the season ends. Below are all the Triumphs needed for the Scallywag Title and any extra Triumphs for the season.
Scallywag Title Triumphs
There are only 10 Triumphs to unlock for the Scallywag Title and Seal during Season of Plunder. However, a few of these Triumphs are locked behind weekly activities, upgrades, as well as crafting seasonal weapons. Get your sea legs ready because this will be a long voyage.
- Savior of the Seven Seas – Journey to each of the Pirate Hideouts and defeat the Pirate Lords within
- With Full Sails – Purchase all upgrades from the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M.
- Semaphore Signals – Listen to radio messages in The Ether Tank
- Beacon’s Guidance – Use the Treasure Beacons to decipher the location of the hidden treasure.
- Small Treasure Beacon
- Medium Treasure Beacon
- Large Treasure Beacon
- Crew’s Control – Summon each crewmate assigned as your First Mate during Expedition and Ketchcrash activities.
- First Mate Halsisks
- First Mate SCUR-V
- First Mate Skiffblades
- Crash Course – Complete the Ketchcrash activity on Master difficulty
- Scourge of Themis Cluster – Defeat all Ketchcrash bosses
- Aye-I defeated
- Ransaaks defeated
- Skiffiks defeated
- Fabulous Wealth – Deposit treasure into the treasure haul
- Robber Baron – Defeat Ruffians
- Salty Smith – Craft each of the weapons from the Season of Plunder
- Tarnished Mettle
- Blood Feud
- Brigand’s Law
- No Reprieve
- Sailspy Pitchglass
- Planck’s Stride
Season of Plunder Triumphs
Outside of the 10 Triumphs needed for the Scallywag Title, there are several dozen other Triumphs associated with Season of Plunder.
Ritual
General
- Setting Sail – Complete the mission Salvage and Salvation
- Savior of the Seven Seas – Journey to each of the Pirate Hideouts and defeat the Pirate Lords within
- Commander and Cartographer – Gather Map Fragments from Ketchcrash chests.
- Map Quest – Collect Treasure Coordinates by successfully completing Season of Plunder activities
- Unburied Treasure – Collect Plundered Umbral Energy from bonus buried treasure in Expedition
- Foundry Weapons Focus – Focus Umbral Engrams from each of the foundry engram pools
- Hakke weapon
- Omolon weapon
- Suros weapon
- Veist weapon
- Plundered Weapon Focus – Focus each of the Seasonal weapon engrams at the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M.
- Tarnished Mettle
- Blood Feud
- Brigand’s Law
- No Reprieve
- Sailspy Pitchglass
- Planck’s Stride
- Plundered Armor Focus – Focus each of the Season of Plunder armor engrams at the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M.
- Ketchkiller’s Head
- Ketchkiller’s Arms
- Ketchkiller’s Chest
- Ketchkiller’s Legs
- Ketchkiller’s Class
- Distant Harbor – Reset your Reputation Rank with the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M.
- With Full Sails – Purchase all upgrades from the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M.
- Semaphore Signals – Listen to radio messages in The Ether Tank
- Marking the Spot – Unlock bonus chests in Expedition with each map type
- Glimmer Treasure Map
- Rotating Expedition Weapon Map
- Rotation Expedition Armor Map
- Plundered Umbral Energy Map
- Rumored Treasure Map
- Beacon’s Guidance – Use the Treasure Beacons to decipher the location of the hidden treasure
- Small Treasure Beacon
- Medium Treasure Beacon
- Large Treasure Beaceon
- Me Hearties – Summon crewmates into Expedition and Ketchcrash activities
- Crews’ Control – Summon each crewmate assigned as your First Mate during Expedition and Ketchcrash activities
- First Mate Halsiks
- First Mate SCUR-V
- First Mate Skiffblades
- High Seas, High Spirits – Celebrate with your crewmates using an emote at the end of successful Expedition and Ketchcrash activities. Requires the first Swashbuckler upgrade from the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M.
Ketchcrash
- Flawless Ketchcrash – Complete the Ketchcrash activity without dying
- Flawless Boarding Party – Complete the Ketchcrash activity on Mater difficulty, without anyone in your fireteam dying
- Boarding School – Defeat Champions during the Ketchcrash activity
- Crash Course – Complete the Ketchcrash activity on Master difficulty
- Scourge of Themis Cluster – Defeat all Ketchcrash bosses
- Aye-I defeated
- Ransaaks defeated
- Skiffiks defeated
- Powder Runner – Activate Cannon Acclerators aboard the deck of your ship in Ketchcrash
- Degenerate – In Ketchcrash, destroy shield generators in the Maintenance Bay
- Terminal Velocity – In Ketchcrash, hack terminals in the treasure hoard.
- Ether Way – In Ketchcrash, destroy storage tanks in Ether Storage
- Double Broadside – Initialize all 4 cannon acclerators during the first Ketchcrash encounter, without letting the privateers reclaim any of them
- Dunk Tanks – In Ketchcrash, finish the Maintenance Bay encounter within one minute of the second Spider Tank-s appearance
- Stealth Check – In Ketchcrash, complete the Treasure Hoard encounter without any member of your fireteam being spotted by the Security Optic
- Tank Banker – In Ketchcrash, rapidly destroy storage tanks during the Ether Storage encounter
Expedition
- Flawless Expedition – Complete Expeditions without dying
- Multiple Fronts – In Expedition, defeat Champions on Nessus, Europa, and the Cosmodrome
- Dig Site – Complete Expeditions on Nessus, Europa, and the Cosmodrome
- Expedition: Nessus
- Expedition: Cosmodrome
- Expedition: Europa
- Fabulous Wealth – Deposit treasure into the treasure haul
- Robber Baron – Defeat Ruffians
- You Know the Drill – Complete a Drill Phase in Expedition within 2 minutes
- Get Rich Quick – Defeat a Ruffian within 20 seconds
Gear
- Ketchkiller’s Attire – Acquire a full set of Season of Plunder armor
- Ketchkiller’s Head
- Ketchkiller’s Arms
- Ketchkiller’s Chest
- Ketchkiller’s Legs
- Ketchkiller’s Class
- Captain’s Cache – Acquire every weapon from Season of Plunder
- Tarnished Mettle
- Blood Feud
- Brigand’s Law
- No Reprieve
- Sailspy Pitchglass
- Planck’s Stride
- Salty Smith – Craft each of the weapons form the Season of Plunder
- Tarnished Mettle
- Blood Feud
- Brigand’s Law
- No Reprieve
- Sailspy Pitchglass
- Planck’s Stride
General
- Across the Bow – Earn Cry Mutiny
- Flag of Mutiny – Earn any of the 3 ornaments for Cry Mutiny
- Intended Authority – Earn the Intended Authority ornament for Cry Mutiny
- Intended Overflow – Earn the Intended Overflow ornament for Cry Mutiny
- Intended Mischief – Earn the Intended Mischief ornament for Cry Mutiny
- Skeleton Key Power – Gain bonus power from your Skeleton Key
- Skeleton Key Mods – Unlock Artifact mods on your Skeleton Key
- Plundered Levels – Gain ranks in the Season Pass
Those are all of the Triumphs in Season of Plunder and the ten specific ones needed to unlock the Scallywag Title and Seal. Players have the entire season to get this sorted, and considering a few weapons must be crafted, it’s best to start right away. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with the latest season.
