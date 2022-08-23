Season of Plunder Triumphs for Scallywag Title - Destiny 2 All the Triumphs you need to unlock the Scallywag Title during Season of Plunder in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder is here and with it comes the Scallywag Title. Any pirate worth their peg leg will want to get this Title unlocked but it will require a bit of farming and crafting. Players have 105 days to get this squared away before the season ends. Below are all the Triumphs needed for the Scallywag Title and any extra Triumphs for the season.

Scallywag Title Triumphs

There are only 10 Triumphs to unlock for the Scallywag Title and Seal during Season of Plunder. However, a few of these Triumphs are locked behind weekly activities, upgrades, as well as crafting seasonal weapons. Get your sea legs ready because this will be a long voyage.

Savior of the Seven Seas – Journey to each of the Pirate Hideouts and defeat the Pirate Lords within

With Full Sails – Purchase all upgrades from the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M.

Semaphore Signals – Listen to radio messages in The Ether Tank

Beacon’s Guidance – Use the Treasure Beacons to decipher the location of the hidden treasure. Small Treasure Beacon Medium Treasure Beacon Large Treasure Beacon

Crew’s Control – Summon each crewmate assigned as your First Mate during Expedition and Ketchcrash activities. First Mate Halsisks First Mate SCUR-V First Mate Skiffblades

Crash Course – Complete the Ketchcrash activity on Master difficulty

Scourge of Themis Cluster – Defeat all Ketchcrash bosses Aye-I defeated Ransaaks defeated Skiffiks defeated

Fabulous Wealth – Deposit treasure into the treasure haul

Robber Baron – Defeat Ruffians

Salty Smith – Craft each of the weapons from the Season of Plunder Tarnished Mettle Blood Feud Brigand’s Law No Reprieve Sailspy Pitchglass Planck’s Stride



Season of Plunder Triumphs

Outside of the 10 Triumphs needed for the Scallywag Title, there are several dozen other Triumphs associated with Season of Plunder.

Ritual

General

Setting Sail – Complete the mission Salvage and Salvation

Commander and Cartographer – Gather Map Fragments from Ketchcrash chests.

Map Quest – Collect Treasure Coordinates by successfully completing Season of Plunder activities

Unburied Treasure – Collect Plundered Umbral Energy from bonus buried treasure in Expedition

Foundry Weapons Focus – Focus Umbral Engrams from each of the foundry engram pools Hakke weapon Omolon weapon Suros weapon Veist weapon

Plundered Weapon Focus – Focus each of the Seasonal weapon engrams at the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M. Tarnished Mettle Blood Feud Brigand’s Law No Reprieve Sailspy Pitchglass Planck’s Stride

Plundered Armor Focus – Focus each of the Season of Plunder armor engrams at the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M. Ketchkiller’s Head Ketchkiller’s Arms Ketchkiller’s Chest Ketchkiller’s Legs Ketchkiller’s Class

Distant Harbor – Reset your Reputation Rank with the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M.

Marking the Spot – Unlock bonus chests in Expedition with each map type Glimmer Treasure Map Rotating Expedition Weapon Map Rotation Expedition Armor Map Plundered Umbral Energy Map Rumored Treasure Map

Beacon’s Guidance – Use the Treasure Beacons to decipher the location of the hidden treasure Small Treasure Beacon Medium Treasure Beacon Large Treasure Beaceon

Me Hearties – Summon crewmates into Expedition and Ketchcrash activities

High Seas, High Spirits – Celebrate with your crewmates using an emote at the end of successful Expedition and Ketchcrash activities. Requires the first Swashbuckler upgrade from the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M.

Ketchcrash

Flawless Ketchcrash – Complete the Ketchcrash activity without dying

Flawless Boarding Party – Complete the Ketchcrash activity on Mater difficulty, without anyone in your fireteam dying

Boarding School – Defeat Champions during the Ketchcrash activity

Powder Runner – Activate Cannon Acclerators aboard the deck of your ship in Ketchcrash

Degenerate – In Ketchcrash, destroy shield generators in the Maintenance Bay

Terminal Velocity – In Ketchcrash, hack terminals in the treasure hoard.

Ether Way – In Ketchcrash, destroy storage tanks in Ether Storage

Double Broadside – Initialize all 4 cannon acclerators during the first Ketchcrash encounter, without letting the privateers reclaim any of them

Dunk Tanks – In Ketchcrash, finish the Maintenance Bay encounter within one minute of the second Spider Tank-s appearance

Stealth Check – In Ketchcrash, complete the Treasure Hoard encounter without any member of your fireteam being spotted by the Security Optic

Tank Banker – In Ketchcrash, rapidly destroy storage tanks during the Ether Storage encounter

Expedition

Flawless Expedition – Complete Expeditions without dying

Multiple Fronts – In Expedition, defeat Champions on Nessus, Europa, and the Cosmodrome

Dig Site – Complete Expeditions on Nessus, Europa, and the Cosmodrome Expedition: Nessus Expedition: Cosmodrome Expedition: Europa

You Know the Drill – Complete a Drill Phase in Expedition within 2 minutes

Get Rich Quick – Defeat a Ruffian within 20 seconds

Gear

Ketchkiller’s Attire – Acquire a full set of Season of Plunder armor Ketchkiller’s Head Ketchkiller’s Arms Ketchkiller’s Chest Ketchkiller’s Legs Ketchkiller’s Class

Captain’s Cache – Acquire every weapon from Season of Plunder Tarnished Mettle Blood Feud Brigand’s Law No Reprieve Sailspy Pitchglass Planck’s Stride

General

Across the Bow – Earn Cry Mutiny

Flag of Mutiny – Earn any of the 3 ornaments for Cry Mutiny

Intended Authority – Earn the Intended Authority ornament for Cry Mutiny

Intended Overflow – Earn the Intended Overflow ornament for Cry Mutiny

Intended Mischief – Earn the Intended Mischief ornament for Cry Mutiny

Skeleton Key Power – Gain bonus power from your Skeleton Key

Skeleton Key Mods – Unlock Artifact mods on your Skeleton Key

Plundered Levels – Gain ranks in the Season Pass

Those are all of the Triumphs in Season of Plunder and the ten specific ones needed to unlock the Scallywag Title and Seal. Players have the entire season to get this sorted, and considering a few weapons must be crafted, it’s best to start right away. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with the latest season.