Season of the Risen Triumphs for Risen Title - Destiny 2 Claim your Risen Title by completing specific Season of the Risen Triumphs in Destiny 2.

Acquiring a new Title in Destiny 2 always takes a bit of effort. For those that want the Risen Seal and Title from Season of the Risen, there are ten Triumphs to complete before it unlocks. Most of these will be easy to unlock over the course of the season while others may require a bit more focus.

There are ten Triumphs for the Risen Title in the Season of the Risen. These will require you to complete the Season of the Risen campaign, upgrade the War Table, and otherwise engage with the seasonal content.

Season of the Risen Triumphs – Other

Other than the ten Triumphs needed for the Risen Title and Seal, there are several other Triumphs to chase during Season of the Risen. These will give you Triumph score, lore entries, as well as some gear. These are found on the Triumphs tab under the Season of the Risen node. Some of the following Triumphs appear in the list above.

Psionic Warfare

Quests

Psionic Operator – Complete the mission, Operation Elbrus

Applied Psychotronics – Unlock all the upgrades from the War Table

Mindsweeper – Earn Psychogenic Intel

Psychic Warrior – Reset your rank with the War Table

Codebreaker – Spend Psychogenic Intel to decode the Runic Chest at the end of Legend PsiOps Battlegrounds

Active Listener – Listen to all of the Season of the Risen radio messages in the H.E.L.M.

Mind Reading – Collect all the pages of Acts of Mercy and Quintessence lore books Found by completing Psionic Operator, Active Listener, and Over Your Dead Body Triumphs

Mental Focus – Decrypt Umbral Engrams using Focused Decoding at the War Table

Critical Insight – Achieve a critical roll when using Focused Decrypting at the War Table with the Umbral Echo upgrade

PsiOps Battleground: Cosmodrome – Complete PsiOps Battleground: Cosmodrome

PsiOps Battleground: EDZ – Complete PsiOps Battleground: EDZ

PsiOps Battleground: Moon – Complete the PsiOps Battleground: Moon

PsiOps Battlegrounds

Into the Mindscape – Complete PsiOps Battlegrounds

One Light Prevails – Defeat all Champions in a PsiOps Battleground

No Ghost Needed – Complete PsiOps Battlegrounds without dying

Operation Blinding Light – Complete a PsiOps Battleground in the playlist without any member of your fireteam dying

Strenuous Exorcise – Destroy Lucent Hive Ghosts in PsiOps Battlegrounds

Their Own Medicine – Defeat combatants with a Lucent Hive Sword in PsiOps Battleground: EDZ

Reclaimed Light – Reclaim 2 or more Burdens of Tribute at the same time in PsiOps Battleground: Moon

Impress the Empress – Complete PsiOps Battleground: Moon without letting any Cabal allies die

Over Your Dead Body – Defeat Lighthoarders in PsiOps Battlegrounds

Defeat Aspects of Savathun with the Synpatic Spear in PsiOps Battlegrounds

Synaptic Symphony – Defeat combatants with the Synaptic Spear in PsiOps Battlegrounds

Legend Battlegrounds – Complete Season of the Risen Legend Battlegrounds

Flawless PsiOps Legend – Complete a PsiOps Battleground without dying on Legend difficulty or higher

Kill the Messenger

Signal Jammer – Complete the Vox Obscura Exotic quest

Tank Master – Complete the Vox Obscura Exotic quest on Master difficulty

Catalytic Converter – Complete the catalyst from the Master difficulty Vox Obscura Exotic quest

Old Foes Rise Again – Listen to all four unique Psionic propaganda messages in the control room of the Vox Obscura Exotic quest

Ghost Not Needed – Complete the Vox Obscura Exotic quest on Master difficulty without dying

Gear

PsiOps Arsenal – Collect all six Seasonal Legendary weapons Explosive Personality Recurrent Impact Under Your Skin Sweet Sorrow Thoughtless Piece of Mind

PsiOps Armorer – Collect all five Seasonal armor pieces Tusked Allegiance head Tusked Allegiance chest Tusked Allegiance arms Tusked Allegiance legs Tusked Allegiance class

Peak Operator – Defeat targets using Seasonal weapons. Defeating Guardians grants additional progress

Mindcraft – Craft each of the Seasonal weapons

Synaptic Fanatic – Unlock Seasonal Artifact mods during Season of the Risen

General

Reckless Shot – Earn Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Display – Earn any of the three ornaments for Reckless Endangerment

Skin of the Stalwart – Earn the Stalwart Skin ornament for Reckless Endangerment

Skin of the Dusted – Earn the Done and Dusty ornament for Reckless Endangerment

Skin of a Serpent – Earn the Serpentine Skin ornament for Reckless Endangerment

Synaptic Surge – Gain bonus power from your Synaptic Spear

Risen Levels – Gain ranks in the Season Pass

There are a whole lot of Triumphs to unlock in Season of the Risen. Thankfully, you only need to earn ten to unlock the Risen Title and Seal. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for a wealth of other information on this season and the next!