The Scholar god roll - Destiny 2 Get a god roll of The Scholar and start hitting your enemies with a lot of damage in Destiny 2.

The Scholar is one of those Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 that will either take your fancy or one you’ll completely ignore. If you do want to get one, it may be difficult to find a god roll, as it’s a reward from Trials of Osiris. Even if you do find a Scholar god roll, the gun itself doesn’t have a lot of great perks, and even a god roll might be found wanting when compared to other Primary weapons on the market. In saying that, here’s what you should be looking for on a god roll of The Scholar.

The Scholar god rolls

The Scholar is a Scout Rifle that sits within the 150 RPM archetype, making it a High-Impact Frame. What this means is that it tends to suffer from poor Stability. As far as Scout Rifles go, The Scholar is, at best, a weapon you’ll use for a bit and then likely move on to something else. It does have some interesting perks but there’s nothing that makes this a truly remarkable weapon.

The Scholar god roll for PVE

The Scholar in Collections features Opening Shot and No Distractions, two perks that are certainly an interesting option on a Scout Rifle.

A PVE god roll of The Scholar will look to focus on getting out as much of that high-Impact damage as possible. However, because the Stability isn’t great, you’ll want to find some perks that help bump that up a bit.

Barrel: Polygonal Rifling (Stability +10)

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5)

Perk 1: Full Auto Trigger System

Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon

Much like in the PVP god roll for The Scholar below, you will want to focus on Polygonal Rifling and Ricochet Rounds for the barrel and magazine. Both of these increase the Stability stat to a point where it doesn’t kick all over the place. This will be critical if you want to take advantage of the first perk.

Speaking of which, the first perk that is quite appealing is Full Auto Trigger System. This lets you just hold down shoot so you can focus on aiming at bosses and other high-priority targets. There’s really not another great option here. There’s also Quickdraw, Opening Shot, Underdog, and Slideways – all of which are dead average for PVE, especially on a Scout Rifle.

The final perk should likely be Vorpal Weapon for the bonus damage to bosses and vehicles. After you’ve unleashed with your Super and Power weapon, Vorpal Weapon ensures you’re still doing competitive damage with your primary weapon. You might consider Elemental Capacitor for the bonus to specific stats when using different subclasses.

The Scholar god roll for PVP

Compared to something like Trustee, The Scholar has a terrible Stability rating. The right perks can bump this up to a competitive level.

For PVP, a Scholar god roll is going to focus entirely on boosting the Stability stat. This will ensure consecutive shots do not fly wildly over the battlefield. Given that the Scout Rifle doesn’t have a large pool of appealing perks, the choices for the final two columns are going to be quite limited.

Barrel: Polygonal Rifling (Stability +10)

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5)

Perk 1: Quickdraw

Perk 2: Elemental Capacitor

Firstly, the barrel ought to be Polygonal Rifling. This ensures the greatest amount of Stability is achieved. If, for some reason, you’re worried about the Range stat, consider going for a Range/Stability split. But honestly, it is critical the Stability be boosted.

To that end, the Magazine perk should be Ricochet Rounds. This is the main mag perk that sees the largest increase to Stability. You also get a little bump to Range, which is nice. Both of the barrel and magazine perks will bring the Stability to 49 points, which is about the same as some of the faster archetypes.

For the first perk, Quickdraw will get the gun into your hand faster and have you aiming down sights sooner. This is useful for those that opt for a Sniper Rifle in their Energy slot, allowing them to tap and then follow up with a shot from The Scholar. An alternative might by Full Auto Trigger System so you can squeeze the trigger and not worry about clicking so often.

The final perk column doesn’t have anything super amazing. Elemental Capacitor will increase your Stability even more if you’re using Void, Handling for Arc, and Reload Speed for Solar. Other than that, Vorpal Weapon may be nice against Guardians in their Super or Snapshot Sights if you’re concerned about the ADS speed. No Distractions (reduced flinch after ADSing) is a bit of an odd one and Celerity (gain certain stats when you’re the last teammate alive) never really feels worth it.

Overall, The Scholar is a fine Scout Rifle that is made a bit better with the right god roll. Even if you do manage to get one with some nice perks, it’s highly likely you’ll opt to use something else in your primary slot, as it’s just a bit of a boring weapon. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for more Trials of Osiris weapon god roll recommendations.