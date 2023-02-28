Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

How to get more Strand Meditations - Destiny 2

Farm for Strand Meditations so you can unlock more of the new abilities in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
2

Strand, a new subclass and element type, has been introduced to Destiny 2 with Lightfall. Like the other subclasses, players will have plenty of Aspects, Fragments, and Grenades to utilize in combat. And, the same as before, players will need to unlock these tools by purchasing them. However, this time you will need something called Strand Meditations in order to unlock everything.

How to get more Strand Meditations

The Strand meditation spot in the Pouka Pond
Strand Meditations can best be earned by equipping Strand and getting kills.
Source: Shacknews

Strand Meditations can be earned by using Strand anywhere in the system – simply equip the Strand subclass and you’ll see them drop. Additional Strand Meditations can be earned by defeating targets and doing activities in the Vex Incursion Zone on Neomuna. Look for this area on your map while in Neomuna, it’s highlighted by what looks like digital rain and a turquoise and pink diamond.

A Lost sector chest rewarded Strand Meditations

Source: Shacknews

It’s also possible to earn Strand Meditations from the Partition: Hard Reset campaign mission, public events on Neomuna, and from opening Lost Sector chests. They appear as little green pyramids motes when they land on the ground. You’ll be earning between one and 12 Strand Meditations depending on what you do.

The best way to get this done quickly is to jump into a Fireteam and work together. Spread out and keep doing patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. This will also be leveling up Nimbus, which will earn you 200 Strand Meditations a week for completing their challenge. You can see how many you have by looking in the Inventory screen in the Consumables section.

With enough Strand Meditations in hand, head to the Pouka Pond on Neomuna and pick up any of the Strand Aspects, Fragments, and Grenades that you want. You’ll need several hundred to unlock everything. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide for our ongoing coverage of Lightfall, Season of Defiance, and everything else!

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola