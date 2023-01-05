Gunnora's Axe god roll - Destiny 2 A Gunnora's Axe god roll in Destiny 2 will make your Crucible foes weep and help you dish out huge boss damage in PVE.

Gunnora’s Axe has found its way back to Destiny 2 after not being around since Season of Opulence. As far as Iron Banner Shotguns go, Gunnora’s Axe boasts a modest selection of perks that will push the range stat out to disgusting distances and may fit nicely into your boss-damage builds.

PVP Gunnora’s Axe god roll

Gunnora's Axe - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Moving Target (Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving while aiming down sights.) Perk 2 Iron Reach (Massively improves range at the cost of weapon stability.) Origin Trait Suros Energy (Reloading grants this weapon bonus handling and reduces incoming flinch for a short time.) Masterwork Range Mod Sprint Grip (Temporarily increases the weapon's ready speed and aim down sights speed after sprinting.)

Gunnora’s Axe has a few rather appealing perks on offer for the Crucible players out there. However, it does struggle with a haywire recoil direction, so taming that will likely be a priority.

To start with, aim for Arrowhead Brake to immediately straight the recoil pattern. Follow this up with Accurized Rounds to push out the range stat by a decent degree. If you don’t care about the sideways pull, opt for another barrel.

When it comes to perks, the ones you aim for will depend on your playstyle. For this god roll, it’s all about pushing out the range stat at the cost of everything else. To help keep the target acquisition snappy, Moving Target is always a great choice. This will help you make those snap shots.

Speaking of snap shots, Snapshot Sights is worth considering, but only for a moment. The real winner here is Iron Reach even though it kicks the stability to the curb. With only two shots (or thereabouts) in Crucible, there’s not a whole lot of need for stability – just make the first shot count.

Look for a range masterwork and put on Sprint Grip for the snappy ADS speed. What you’re left with is a slug shotgun with a full range bar. Enjoy your new sniper rifle.

PVE Gunnora’s Axe god roll

Gunnora's Axe - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Auto-Loading Holster (The holstered weapon is automatically reloaded after a short period of time.) Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon (Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active.) Origin Trait Suros Energy (Reloading grants this weapon bonus handling and reduces incoming flinch for a short time.) Masterwork Range Mod Boss Spec

On the PVE front, recoil direction isn’t that important. You’re not going to get punished for being a little bouncy. This Gunnora’s Axe god roll is all about boss damage. Slug shotguns have always been an excellent option for specific bosses and now’s your chance to get one.

Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds both boost the range stat, helping you stay further back from the boss’ inevitable ground pound.

For the perks, Auto-Loading Holster is a great set and forget perk. Blast through your rounds and switch to another weapon to keep the damage going. When you hear the click, switch back and enjoy skipping the reload queue. The final perk ought to be Vorpal Weapon for the bonus boss damage. Add Boss Spec to the mix and you’ll have done everything you can to give this shotgun its one true purpose.

An alternative to pure, boss melting goodness is to lean into Voltshot. If you’re playing one of our Hunter, Titan, or Warlock Arc builds, a good Arc shotty goes a long way.

When it comes to great shotguns, Gunnora's Axe stands up there, especially with the right god roll. Keep an eye out for one you like, but these would be our picks for PVP and PVE.