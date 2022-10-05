Best Titan Arc 3.0 PVE build - Destiny 2 The best build for your Titan to take advantage of the Arc 3.0 changes and get the most out of your abilities in Destiny 2.

Season of Plunder not only brought swashbuckling adventures, it has also electrified players by delivering the final Light subclass revamp with Arc 3.0. Titans across Destiny 2 love to melee and Arc 3.0 gives potential for some incredible melee and ability-focused builds. Not only that, pairing with fan favourite exotics such as Cuirass of the Falling Star or Synthoceps can provide next-level build quality. For this build, the play is Heart of Inmost Light as the Exotic choice.

Here is the Stormrider build to give Titans the most advantages with Arc 3.0. A powerful melee build enhanced by strong Arc abilities.

Stormrider - Arc Titan build

Below is the breakdown for the Titan Arc 3.0 build, Stormrider. The full package here allows players to pair melee with ability usage which culminates into one of the highest damage Super abilities in the game. This is done with a combination of armor mods, Elemental Well mods and Arc 3.0’s Fragments and Aspects system.

Stormrider - Titan Arc build Armor Elemental Affinity Mod Head (Any) Solar Ashes to Assets, Elemental Ordnance Gauntlets (Any) Solar Melee Wellmaker, Impact Induction Chest (Heart of Inmost Light) Any Font of Wisdom Legs (Any) Solar Innervation, Elemental Charge Class (Any) Solar Lighting Strikes Twice, Bomber Super, Aspects, Fragments Super Thundercrash Abilities Towering Barricade, Strafe Lift, Seismic Strike, Storm Grenade Aspects Knockout, Touch of Thunder Fragments Spark of Shock, Spark of Magnitude, Spark of Resistance, Spark of Ions

The first consideration for any piece of armor is Resilience. Treat this as a must for getting the best out of this Titan Arc 3.0 build. Having this at 100 reduces all incoming damage by 40 percent in PVE which is a huge benefit when it comes to surviving in endgame activities. Titans as a class also benefit from higher Resilience as it means your class ability will recharge at its fastest rate. A good secondary stat to focus on here would be Discipline as it will help increase your grenade recharge.

The way this build works is that no matter which ability is used, you will benefit from Elemental Wells, Ionic Traces, increased damage or enhanced recharge rates of your abilities. When put together, all four can potentially combine, taking your Titan to the next level.



Source: Shacknews

Heart of Inmost Light pulls this Titan Arc 3.0 build together with its Exotic perk: Overflowing Light. Using an ability (grenade, melee, or Barricade) empowers the other two abilities. Empowered means abilities have faster regen, melees and grenades do more damage, and Barricades have more hit points. This Exotic then feeds into every facet of the Titan’s kit. To apply this to the build in-game: you can run into a group of enemies, use the Seismic Strike melee which produces Elemental Wells on kills and empowers the grenade, the grenade then does more damage and Jolts targets and killing those targets from any source then has a chance to produce an Ionic Trace. In one effective strike such as this you can consistently increase your abilities' recharge rates and increase their damage.

Lightning Strikes Twice is especially helpful here because after using a grenade, you gain an increased recharge rate which is increased on grenade final blows. With the increased damage from Heart of Inmost Light, large groups of enemies defeated by the grenade can almost fully recharge it in seconds. It is worth noting that Lightning Strikes Twice is a seasonal mod and will leave the game at the end of the season.

This isn’t everything, the Stormrider Arc Titan build keeps getting better. Using Ashes to Asset on your helmet, any grenade kills will gain bonus Super energy which is a huge benefit in mob-dense activities. Font of Wisdom then comes into play with your melee abilities. For every Elemental Well collected this will increase your Super recharge rate. All abilities are covered in the sense of empowerment and recharge.

Want big damage? Throw on Cuirass of the Falling Star when it comes to boss DPS for a hearty boost to your Super's damage.

Source: Shacknews

The Super then comes into play. Thundercrash launches the Titan at its target causing huge damage and leaving a pulsating arc blast in its wake. You can expect this to be up regularly just by getting plenty of grenade kills so there’s no need to be shy using the Super with this Titan build.

If you want to look for more damage output from this build, you can switch to Cuirass of the Falling Star. In midgame activities, you won’t need to be as potent as Heart of Inmost Light makes you, so there’s room for fun alternatives. Dunemarchers are also worth using for the more melee-focused Titans because the chains of lightning count as melee kills and can also produce Elemental Wells.

As the build uses Ionic Traces, consider a strong Arc Exotic to match up the Titan’s Arc 3.0 subclass. The Season of Plunder Exotic, Delicate Tomb, is a great weapon here as kills with the weapon have chances to create Ionic Traces. Trinity Ghoul is a favorite amongst Arc 3.0 users with its chained lightning Exotic ability. Season of Plunder also introduced a new perk named Voltshot to this season’s themed weapons which carries a similar ability to Trinity Ghoul upon defeating enemies and causing chained lightning. So Voltshot is something to look out for in your plundering adventures.



Source: Shacknews

Another notable perk to look out for to pair up with this build is One-Two Punch. This perk only rolls on Shotguns. If every pellet of your shot hits it provides a 200 percent damage increase to your next melee to basic enemies or a 350 percent increase against bosses and vehicles. A combo used here to great effect is to throw your grenade, sprint toward your enemy and shoot your shotgun while immediately using the melee Ballistic Slam afterward. If done fast enough, you can shoot mid-sprint and still get the Ballistic Slam off causing a massive amount of damage.

All of these things together make Stormrider one of the most flexible and strongest Arc 3.0 builds out there in Destiny 2. It also easily translates over to a Titan Void class as the fundamentals remain the same and you don’t have to switch much around besides Lightning Strikes Twice which is only in effect on Arc grenades.

Let me know how you find this Arc Titan build if you test it out or even share your own Arc 3.0 builds below. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for all our other Destiny 2 advice and guide articles for the new season and more.