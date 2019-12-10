Lantern of Osiris Seasonal Artifact mods - Destiny 2 Upgrade the Lantern of Osiris artifact to unlock some of the most powerful mods in Destiny 2: Season of Dawn.

Destiny 2’s latest season, Season of Dawn, adds its own seasonal artifact to the mix, the Lantern of Osiris. This special artifact offers 25 new mods for players to use, with a few similarities to the mods introduced in the previous season. In order to increase your lethality, it’s going to be important to level up the Lantern of Osiris and understand what mods you should be using.

All Lantern of Osiris mods

After unlocking the Lantern of Osiris, you can begin leveling up the seasonal artifact and unlocking mods. The same rules apply from the previous season, you will need to earn XP to earn points, which are used to select a mod. Unlocking mods grants access to more columns, with 10 mods needed to access the final tier of mods.

Tier 1 – Requires 0 Artifact unlocks

Anti-Barrier Ranger – Grants weapon shield-piercing, bypassing combatant defenses. Strong against Barrier Campions. Bows, Scout Rifles, and Pulse Rifles only.

Unstoppable Shot – Aiming down sights loads a powerful explosive payload that staggers unshielded enemies. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Scout Rifles only.

Unstoppable Burst – Aiming down sights loads a high-impact burst that staggers unshielded enemy combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Pulse Rifles only.

Fully drawn arrows release a powerful explosive payload that staggers unshielded enemies. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Bows only.

Overload Rounds – Uninterrupted fire grants bullets that cause disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Auto Rifles and Submachine Guns only.

Tier 2 – Requires 1 Artifact unlocks

Enhanced Rifle Loader – Greatly increases reload speed of Rifle-class weapons.

Enhanced Unflinching Rifle Aim – Greatly reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming down any Rifle-class weapon.

Enhanced Bow Loader – Greatly increases the nocking speed of arrows.

Enhanced Sniper Rifle Loader – Greatly increases reload speed of Sniper Rifles.

Enhanced Linear Fusion Targeting – Greatly improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Linear Fusion Rifles.

Tier 3 – Requires 4 Artifact unlocks

Solidus Strike – Defeating Cabal combatants with finishers grants extra Glimmer. Does not stack.

Splintered Gladius – Defeating Cabal Centurions grants Gunsmith Materials. Does not stack.

Biomonetizer – Defeating Hive combatants grants extra Glimmer. Does not stack.

Tithe Collector’s Sigil – Defeating Cabal combatants grants a small amount of Glimmer. Does not stack.

Knight Errant – Defeating Hive Knights grants Destination Materials. Does not stack.

Tier 4 – Requires 7 Artifact unlocks

Breach Resonator – Grants melee and grenade energy on final blows with shield-piercing weapons or when a member of your fireteam shuts down a Barrier Champion’s ability.

Molten Overload – Solar grenades causes disruption, delaying ability regeneration and lowering combatant damage output.

Disruptor Spike – Improves the effects of disruption, lowering combatants’ damage output even further.

Unstoppable Schwarzschild Condensor – Void melee abilities stagger unshielded enemy combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

Tenderizer – Staggering Unstoppable Champions temporarily boosts weapon damage for allied players.

Tier 5 – Requires 10 Artifact unlocks

Guardian Angel – Grants a chance to generate healing orbs for you on Scout Rifle, Sniper Rifle, Bow, and Linear Fusion Rifle precision blows.

Void Battery – Activating Void class abilities grants an overshield. Increases cooldown of your class ability.

Heavy Finisher – Finishers generate Heavy ammo. Requires one-half of your Super energy.

Solar Plexus – Increases damage of all Solar melee abilities. Gain Super energy from performing finishers with a Solar subclass equipped.

From the Depths – Grants bonus Void Super damage if cast while critically wounded. Lasts until the end of Super activation.

The new Lantern of Osiris seasonal artifact introduces a few new mods into the mix. While there are some similarities to the previous season, there are enough new ones that players should be able to find some new and unique builds. As you move through the Season of Dawn, remember to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more coverage!