Horror's Least god roll - Destiny 2

It's time to farm a perfect Horror's Least Adept god roll in Destiny 2 so you can crush face in PVP.
Sam Chandler
Horror’s Least has returned to Destiny 2 in the form of a Nightfall weapon. Those willing to farm The Corrupted will be in for the running to get a Horror’s Least god roll and maybe even an Adept version if you brave the Grandmaster. No matter which version you get, here is my recommendation for a Horror’s Least god roll for PVP and PVE.

PVP – Horror’s Least (Adept) god roll

A PVP Horror’s Least god roll will focus on pushing out the range, honing the handling, and increasing the damage output.

Horror's Least (Adept) god roll - PVP
Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10)
Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10)
Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (This weapon gains bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the wielder is in motion.)
Perk 2 Frenzy (Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling, and reload for this weapon until you are out of combat.)
Masterwork Range
Adept Mod Adept Range
An image of Horror's Least PVP god roll perks selected on D2Gunsmith

Source: D2Gunsmith

Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds remain one of the best combos when looking for pure range. Consider Corkscrew Rifling if you want an even split between stability, range, and handling. For the perks, Perpetual Motion helps handling while Frenzy will give a 15% bump to damage.

PVE – Horror’s Least (Adept) god roll

Horror’s Least does not have a great deal of appealing perks for PVE players. However, there is at least one combo that synergizes well.

Horror's Least (Adept) god roll - PVE
Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10)
Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10)
Perk 1 Under Pressure (Improved stability and accuracy as the magazine gets lower.)
Perk 2 High-Impact Reserves (Rounds at the end of the magazine deal more damage.)
Masterwork Range
Mod Minor Spec
An image of Horror's Least PVE god roll perks selected on D2Gunsmith

Source: D2Gunsmith

The barrel and magazine should remain the same as above, and you might just get away with using your PVP god roll in PVE. However, one interesting combo is Under Pressure and High-Impact Reserves, both of which buff the last half of your magazine. The latter of these two perks offers high damage output than Frenzy at the price of only apply to the last half of the magazine.

A Horror’s Least god roll is going to be an interesting beast. This thing shreds in Crucible, and with Arc 3.0, could be a viable addition to your build. Another option would be The Third Axiom. For more god rolls, check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

