Sweet Sorrow god roll - Destiny 2 No sorrow, only joy when picking up this Sweet Sorrow god roll for PvE and PvP.

Season of the Witch has brought with it a treasure chest of top tier weapons including ones from seasons passed. Sweet Sorrow was first introduced in Season of the Risen and makes a welcome return for Guardians chasing a quality Auto Rifle.

Sweet Sorrow is an Arc, Rapid-Fire Frame, Auto Rife, and, with its high magazine size, can be a real asset to any inventory.

How to get Sweet Sorrow

Sweet Sorrow is a random drop from completing any encounter within the Exotic mission Vox Obscura when it is active within the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. Once you’ve acquired five drops of the Deepsight Resonance version (red border), you’ll be able to work on a craftable version, which means you’ve got a guaranteed god roll.

PvE - Sweet Sorrow god roll

As a real work horse in PvE, Sweet Sorrow has a lot to offer fans of Auto Rifles. This god roll ensures Sweet Sorrow does the work across the game.

Ammit AR2 - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5, Magazine +3) Perk 1 Stats for All (Upon damaging three separate enemies within three seconds of each, for 10 seconds: Stability +10, Handling +35, Range +10. Five percent increased damage falloff distance. Reload +35. 0.95x Reload Duration Multiplier. Buff cannot be refreshed) Perk 2 One for All (After damaging three separate enemies within three seconds of each: 35 percent increased damage for 10 seconds. Buff duration cannot be refreshed) Origin Trait Land Tank (On Weapon Kill: Resilience +10 and five percent damage resistance against PvE combatants for five seconds. Maximum of three Stacks) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor or Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start off with Arrowhead Brake, a must-have perk to control Sweet Sorrow’s Recoil which pulls strongly without this Barrel. Tactical Mag adds Stability which is a key stat for ensuring ease-of-use and staying on-target. This Barrel also adds rounds to the magazine, which helps both of the main perks.

Stats for All and One for All require the same setup to get them rolling and this creates a deadly mix for PvE. Stats of All provides buffs to all the main stats to make this weapon feel great. The Stability and Range push Sweet Sorrow to its limits and the added Handling gives a light and snappy feel during intense battles. One for All then comes in with a huge 35 percent damage increase, allowing Guardians to blitz through waves of enemies with ease. Either buff cannot be refreshed so make sure plenty of enemies experience the spray of Sweet Sorrow for best results.

PvP - Sweet Sorrow god roll

Auto Rifles have seen a resurgence as of late due to some sandbox changes from Bungie. Sweet Sorrow comes with some strong PvP perks worth taking advantage of.

Sweet Sorrow - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (While moving at a minimum of two meters per second: gain a Stack after two and 10 seconds. Each stack provides Stability +10, Handling +10, and Reload +10. All stacks are removed if movement speed is below 0.2 seconds for 0.5 seconds. Works and can activate while stowed) Perk 2 Tap the Trigger (Immediately upon firing, for 0.6 seconds: Stability +40, Recoil -50 percent, and Accuracy Cone Size -10 percent. Controller-Only: weapon fires the instant trigger pressure is applied) Origin Trait Land Tank (On Weapon Kill: Resilience +10) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +15)

Sweet Sorrow comes with strong Recoil so start this god roll off with Arrowhead Brake to help keep it controlled. Accurized Rounds then keeps Sweet Sorrow sticky when aimed on targets at longer distances.

Perpetual Motion then feeds into fast movement around the arena, giving benefits to Stability, Reload, Handing, and works even when Sweet Sorrow is stowed. This gives a great advantage over your enemies when switching through your weaponry. Tap the Trigger gives a massive boost to Stability with added accuracy bonuses. This gives Sweet Sorrow deadly accuracy when engaging with opponents.

Sweet Sorrow is a solid Auto Rifle and this god roll makes it feel great to use across the game. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.