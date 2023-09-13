How to get Adept weapon mods - Destiny 2 Enhance the power of your Adept weapons with Adept weapon mods in Destiny 2.

Adept weapon mods are some of the most powerful and highly sought after mods in Destiny 2. Only usable on Adept weapons, these mods significantly boost a weapon’s stats. The only trouble is working out how to get Adept weapon mods.

How to get Adept weapon mods



Adept weapon mods are a random drop from endgame content: Grandmaster Nightfalls, Trials of Osiris, and Master raids. There are also reports that these mods can drop from Master dungeon encounters, however I’ve been unable to personally confirm this. All Adept mods drop from each source except Adept Icarus Grip, which only drops from Trials of Osiris. Check out our guide on All Destiny 2 mods for a look at everything in the game.

All Adept weapon mods Adept Mod name Effect Drop location Used on these weapons Adept Icarus Grip Moderately increases airborne effectiveness. Slightly increases handling. Flawless Trials of Osiris No swords Adept Impact +10 Impact Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls Swords only Adept Stability +10 Stability Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls No Swords or Bows Adept Range +10 Range Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls No Swords or Bows Adept Handling +10 Handling Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls Any Adept Reload +10 Reload Speed Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls No swords Adept Blast Radius +10 Blast Radius Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls Grenade Launchers and Rocket Launchers only Adept Projectile Speed +10 Projectile Speed Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls Grenade Launchers and Rocket Launchers only Adept Charge Time +10 Charge Time Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls Fusion Rifles and Linear Fusion Rifle sonly Adept Mag Greatly increases magazine at the cost of handling. Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls No Rocket Launchers or Breach-Loaded Grenade Launchers Adept Targeting Greatly increases target acquisition at the cost of stability. Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls No Swords Adept Counterbalance Greatly improves recoil direction at the cost of range. Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls No Swords Adept Big Ones Spec Deals extra damage against powerful combatants, bosses, and vehicles. Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls Any

The best way to get mods is certainly going to be playing Grandmaster Nightfalls. Playing these tough Strikes will get you the Adept weapons and the Adept mods – and it’s likely easier than going Flawless in Trials of Osiris. Use our GM Schedule to track when an “easy” Grandmaster is available, that way you can get in and farm it for the mods.

Unfortunately, if you want Adept Icarus Grip you will need to go Flawless in Trials of Osiris. This is no easy feat, especially later in a season when the playerpool drops and only the top tier PVPers are left. Your best bet is to get in early in the season.

Keep in mind that Adept weapon mods can only be slotted into Adept weapons. You can get Adept weapons from GM Nightfalls, Trials, and Master raids. For PVE, you’re likely not going to use anything other than Adept Big Ones Spec, if you can get that, you’re sorted.

Unlocking Adept weapon mods is certainly an important part of Destiny 2’s endgame. These will boost the performance of your already great weapons. It will take a bit of effort to get them, and they are random drops, so anticipate this taking a while. Swing by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with the endgame pursuits.