The Hothead god roll - Destiny 2 Grind out Nightfalls for the ultimate Hothead god roll in Destiny 2.

The right Hothead god roll in Destiny 2 can lift a PVE build to new heights. For those PVP players out there, a god roll can catch many foes off guard. Below you’ll find our recommendations for a Hothead god roll for all those farming Nightfalls and Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Before we get into it, check out our Grandmaster Nightfall schedule guide for a look at which GM is available and what weapon you can get each week.

PVP – The Hothead (Adept) god roll

For PVP, this Hothead god roll will focus on blast radius. A wider blast radius will be able to catch foes that may think they’re safely away from the impact zone.

The Hothead (Adept) god roll - PVP Barrel Volatile Launch (Blast Radius +15, Velocity -5, Handling -5) Magazine Black Powder (Blast Radius +5, Stability -10) Perk 1 Impulse Amplifier (Massively increases projectile velocity, increases reload speed) Perk 2 Explosive Light (Picking up an Orb of Power increases the next projectile's blast radius and damage) Masterwork Blast Radius Adept Mod Adept Blast Radius

Volatile Launch and Black Powder both increase the blast radius of Hothead to the detriment of handling, stability, and velocity. However, Impulse Amplifier will help alleviate some of the speed woes. For the final perk, Explosive Light will see the blast radius increase further.

A PVP god roll may look something like this, focusing on blast radius to catch grouped enemies.

Source: D2Gunsmith

An alternative for blast radius focus would be velocity. This will see you looking for Hard Launch, High-Velocity Rounds, and Impulse Amplifier. The final column doesn’t appear to have great PVP perks, though Vorpal Weapon may be helpful in Gambit.

PVE – The Hothead (Adept) god roll

There are a couple of great options when it comes to a PVE Hothead god roll. The roll below focuses on impact damage and more rockets.

The Hothead (Adept) god roll - PVE Barrel Hard Launch (Velocity +15, Stability -10, Blast Radius -5) Magazine Impact Casing (Increased damage on direct hits, Stability +10) Perk 1 Field Prep (Increased ammo reserves. Faster reload, stow, and ready when you're crouching) Perk 2 Clown Cartridge (Reloading this weapon randomly overfills it from reserves) Masterwork Reload Speed Adept Mod Adept Big Ones Spec

Hard Launch will ensure the rocket makes it to the boss before it sidesteps out of the way. Impact Casing gives a 10 percent damage increase to direct hits. For the two perks, Field Prep and Clown Cartridge work together to boost the reload speed, give you more reserve ammo, and increases the number of rockets in the tube.

For PVE, more rockets means more damage.

Source: D2Gunsmith

If you are worried about missing shots, Tracking Module will help keep you on-target. Vorpal Weapon could also be a worthy contender for the 10 percent damage boost, but I am more partial to Lasting Impression which boasts 20 to 25 percent extra damage.

Given that The Hothead is an Arc Rocket Launcher, and Season 18 will introduce Arc 3.0, farming for a Hothead god roll is important. Get a few in your vault in case perks shift and change between now and when you need it.