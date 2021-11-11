New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get the Be True emblem - Destiny 2

Unlock the Be True emblem in Destiny 2 by visiting Bungie's site and entering a unique code.
In celebration of Transgender Awareness Week and Transgender Day of Remembrance, Bungie has released an emblem called Be True for players to equip in Destiny 2. This unique emblem is free, the only thing players need to do is grab the code and input it into Bungie’s code redemption section of the site. Here’s all the information you need to unlock Be True and start representing your colors.

How to unlock the Be True emblem

be true emblem destiny 2 redeem code bungie

In order to unlock the Be True emblem in Destiny 2, you must input the following code into the code redemption section of Bungie’s site: ML3-FD4-ND9. Once entered, players should find the emblem in their inventory or inside the Collections tab. Follow these steps to get Be True:

  1. Go to Bungie.net
  2. Log in using the My Account button in the top right and select your platform
  3. After signing in, click your player icon in the top right
  4. Select Redeem Codes
  5. In the new screen, paste the following code: ML3-FD4-ND9
  6. Click Redeem
destiny 2 be true emblem collections

The emblem can be found in-game by going to Collections, Flair, and then looking under the General section. You may need to flip through the pages to find Be True. You can acquire it by pressing the appropriate button which will place it in your inventory on the lower page. This is accessed by pressing F1 on PC or the Menu button on the Xbox controller and pressing down on the D-pad or the S key.

Unlocking the Be True emblem in Destiny 2 is simple. All you need to do is insert the code mentioned above into Bungie’s site and you’ll find yourself the proud owner of this slick new flair. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for more help and other special unlockables.

