Season of the Chosen Triumphs for the Chosen Title - Destiny 2 Discover the Season of the Chosen's Triumphs, even the secret triumphs, and unlock the Chosen Title in Destiny 2.

Season of the Chosen has landed in Destiny 2 and players can unlock a new Title, Chosen, provided they complete the necessary seasonal Triumphs. Though there are only a few Triumphs required for the new Title, players may want to complete everything on offer.

Season of the Chosen Triumphs – Chosen Title

Two of the Triumphs for the Chosen Title are marked as "secrets". You can read what they are below.

The following Triumphs from Season of the Chosen must be completed in order to unlock the Chosen Title. These Triumphs are found under the Seal tab in Triumphs as well as in the Season of the Chosen tab. Credit to Light.gg for information surrounding the classified and secret triumphs.

Path of the Chosen – Complete all Seasonal storyline quests

Vendor Upgrades – Unlock all vendor upgrades (21)

Extreme Focus – Focus Tier 3 Umbral Engrams

Chosen Mods – Collect all Season of the Chosen mods (6)

All Battleground missions – Complete each Battleground mission Behemoth Hailstone Cleansing Oracle

Defeat Champions – Defeat Champions in the Battlegrounds playlist (4)

Eliminate Caiatl’s Cabal – Defeat Caiatl’s Cabal VIPs in the Strike, Proving Grounds Optus Taxaat Optus Vocca Val Cempas Val Vinca’ar Val Kladior Val Cunqu’us Val Veorthus Val Trekitus Valus Ozysas Ignovun

Salvager’s Salvo Armament – Complete the “Salvager’s Salvo Armament” quest

Season of the Chosen Triumphs – Other Triumphs

These Triumphs from Season of the Chosen are not required in accessing the Title. Some of the above Triumphs are also listed under the following sections in-game but have been left out of the following list.

Quests

From the Front – Obtain every lore page from the Battlegrounds (7)

Cabal Gold – Pillage Cabal Gold

Spoils of Victory – Pillage Battlegrounds chests (12)

Focusing Engrams – Focus Season of the Chosen Umbral Engrams (12)

Imperial Cavalry – Complete the Battleground: Behemoth introduction mission

March of the Chosen – Experience Vanguard commanders’ debate tactics

Battleground: Cleansing – Complete Battleground: Cleansing

Schemes – Begin the “Schemes” mission

Haunted – View the “Haunted” cinematic

A Matter of Action – Experience Osiris, Zavala, and Lord Saladin’s argument

From High Command – Listen to all the War Table briefings and debriefings (5)

Activities

Proven – Complete missions in the Battlegrounds without dying.

Proven Celerity – Complete a mission in the Battlegrounds playlist in under 10 minutes

Proven Reliability – Prevent Ghost from being interrupted during hacking and do not miss any volatile power cell shots at a generator

Proven Fireteam – Complete all mission in the Battlegrounds playlist without anyone on your fireteam dying

Overdrive Overload – Overload power systems in the undercarriage section of the Strike, Proving Grounds

Gotta Go Halphas – Complete Strike Proving Grounds at normal difficulty in less than 15 minutes

Flawless Proving grounds – Complete the Strike Proving Grounds in Nightfall: The Ordeal without dying

Gear

Gladiator’s Rite – Defeat Cabal while wearing Season of the Chosen armor

Champion’s Rite – Defeat Battleground Champions while wearing Season of the Chosen Seasonal armor

General

Artifact Power – Increase your Power bonus with the Bell of Conquests during Season of the Chosen

Season Pass – Unlock Season of the Chosen pass levels

Strikes

Panacea – Complete the Strike Salvager Pursuit during the Season of the Chosen

Vanguard Rank – Increase your Vanguard rank during Season of the Chosen

Nightfall: The Ordeal – Complete Nightfall: The Ordeal Strikes during Season of the Chosen

Grandmaster: The Devil’s Lair – Complete The Devil’s Lair Strike in Nightfall: The Ordeal during Season of the Chosen

Grandmaster: The Arms Dealer – Complete The Arms Dealer Strike in Nightfall: The Ordeal during Season of the Chosen

Grandmaster: Proving Grounds – Complete the Proving Grounds Strike in Nightfall: The Ordeal during Season of the Chosen

Grandmaster: Warden of Nothing – Complete the Warden of Nothing Strike in Nightfall: The Ordeal during Season of the Chosen

Grandmaster: Fallen S.A.B.E.R. – Complete the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strike in Nightfall: The Ordeal during Season of the Chosen

Grandmaster: The Insight Terminus – Complete the Insight Terminus Strike in Nightfall: The Ordeal during Season of the Chosen

Gambit

Toxicology – Complete the Gambit Salvager quest during Season of the Chosen

Gambit: Career Engagement – Bank Motes and get precision final blows in Gambit during Season of the Chosen

Gambit: Rank Rituals – Earn ranks in Gambit during Season of the Chosen

Crucible

Pyretic – Complete the Crucible Salvager quest during Season of the Chosen

Overcoming Saladin’s Gauntlet – Complete Saladin’s Gauntlet quest during Season of the Chosen

Victory in the Banner – Complete Iron Banner matches during Season of the Chosen

Season of the Chosen: Crucible Legend – Reach Valor rank Legend, and reset your Valor rank in Season of the Chosen

Season of the Chosen: Valorous – Earn Valor ranks by playing Crucible matches in Season of the Chosen

Glory in Battle – Complete matches in the Survival Playlist and earn Glory Rank Points in Survival during Season of the Chosen

Rush of the Arena – Earn a Glory win streak in Season of the Chosen

Legendary Glory – Win Glory-Ranked matches while at rank “Legend” during Season of the Chosen

Trials

Confidence is High – Complete a Flawless Passage of Confidence during Season of the Chosen

Safe Harbor – After visiting the Lighthouse at least once, assist another player in reaching the Lighthouse for their first time ever

Guardian of the Lighthouse – Win matches on a ticket after reaching 7 wins during the current Season

This is the Way – Complete a Flawless Passage during 4 different weeks throughout the current Season

There are a whole lot of Triumphs to unlock during Season of the Chosen but only 10 of them are required in unlocking the Seal and the Chosen Title. Those that want to claim the Title would be wise to focus on the Triumphs that are currently available and then check in on a weekly basis so as to avoid missing any rotations. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more seasonal content and overview of other in-game activities.