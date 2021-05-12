How to get Decrypted Data - Destiny 2 Start earning more Decrypted Data so you can level up the Splicer Servitor in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer.

Decrypted Data is a new reputation consumable introduced to Destiny 2 during Season of the Splicer. This new consumable is used to purchase Splicer Gauntlet upgrades from the Splicer Servitor in the H.E.L.M. With more than a few dozen upgrades to purchase, and each one requiring 100 or more Decrypted Data, earning more of the stuff is essential.

How to get Decrypted Data

Decrypted Data is earned from the Seasonal Challenges during Season of the Splicer and from the Season Pass’ premium track. Because these are the only two sources, players that want to fast-track the Splicer Gauntlet upgrades will need to hard-focus these areas. You also earn passive Splicer Servitor reputation whenever you earn Decrypted Data – this is why you might notice you have odd amounts.

Seasonal Challenges

Season Pass Rank 2 Rank 12 Rank 32



The best way to quickly earn Decrypted Data is to focus on the top two Seasonal Challenges each week. Typically, these are the only two that reward the reputation consumable. There may be some weeks where other slots earn you some. When the two main ones are unlocked, focus all your effort on hitting as many other challenges as possible, as these reward the greatest amount of XP – which will speed you through the Season Pass.

Speaking of the Season Pass, once you hit Rank 32, there are no more Decrypted Data drops. At this point you can relax the XP grind and just focus on the challenges that reward the item.

While the sources of Decrypted Data are few, there are enough drops each week to ensure you can max out the Splicer Gauntlet before the end of the season. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for more tips to get you through Season of the Splicer.