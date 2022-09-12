The Inquisitor god roll - Destiny 2 Get a god roll Inquisitor in Destiny 2 and become a nuisance in PVP or a powerhouse in PVE.

The Inquisitor is a new shotgun exclusive to Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2. This slug shotgun has a wealth of appealing perks, including Golden Tricorn, making it a must-have weapon for Crucible and PVE activities. For this reason, having an Inquisitor god roll for your PVP or PVE build is highly recommended. Here are our picks for the perks you want on this weapon.

PVP – The Inquisitor god roll

Even without perks, the Inquisitor can get a full 100 points in the range stat. The final perk column leaves a bit to be desired, but it’s still a worthy shotgun to chase, especially if you’re lacking a Riiswalker.

The Inquisitor god roll - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (This weapon gains bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the wielder is in motion) Perk 2 Opening Shot (Improved accuracy and range on the opening shot of attack) Origin Trait Suros Synergy (Reloading grants this weapon bonus handling and reduces incoming flinch for a short time) Masterwork Range Mod Icarus Grip

For the barrel and magazine, Hammer-Forged and Accurized Rounds boost the range stat by 10 points a piece. With a Range Masterwork, this will bump the range up and over 100 points. Now, the only problem here is that it could be considered a waste, especially if you take Opening Shot in the final column – so let’s look at the perks.

Firstly, Perpetual Motion is great in Crucible as you’re always moving. It gives bonus stability, handling and reload speed while the wielder is in motion. Slap on Sprint Grip and you can get it into your hands even faster.

As for Opening Shot, if you want it for the 25 boost to range, you could swap out the barrel or magazine and focus on handling. It might mean missing the perfect 100 points, but you won’t be “wasting” a perk.

In terms of the other perks on offer, Golden Tricorn, Swashbuckler, and Adrenaline Junkie all require a kill to activate and then the damage boost only lasts a few seconds. This is great if you can guarantee a kill at the right time, an unlikely event in Crucible. For this reason, Opening Shot with its aim assist and accuracy boost is a good pick.

PVE – The Inquisitor god roll

For PVE, there are enough perks on offer with the Inquisitor that ever playstyle is bound to find something that clicks. However, there is an extremely appealing perk combo as of Season of Plunder.

The Inquisitor god roll - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Golden Tricorn (Final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage. While this buff is active, grenade or melee kills of the same damage type greatly increase its damage and duration) Origin Trait Suros Synergy (Reloading grants this weapon bonus handling and reduces incoming flinch for a short time) Masterwork Range Mod Major Spec

The barrel and magazine perks you want for this shotgun are going to be Hammer-Forged and Accurized Rounds. These boost the range stat up a considerable margin. Get a Range Masterwork and you’re laughing all the way to the bank.

Now for the perks. Demolitionist and Golden Tricorn are a deadly combo. Get a shotgun kill with Inquisitor and you’ll be at a 15 percent damage buff. Follow it up with an Arc grenade kill and that buff jumps to 50 percent. Because you threw a grenade to activate it, you’ve now got a fully reloaded weapon.

An alternative to Demolitionist would be Fourth Times the Charm for boss DPS or Subsistence for clearing through enemies. Swashbuckler is great for melee builds while Adrenaline Junkie is for the grenade-focused. However, both of these only give 33 percent damage increases when maxed out, though they do require less purposeful killing.

No matter what perks you want for The Inquisitor, you’re bound to end up with a god roll. However, try and find at least one of these recommendations so that your PVE or PVP builds can be elevated to new heights. If you haven’t already, check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for the biggest collection of guides on the internet.