Forbearance god roll - Destiny 2 A god roll Forbearance is the strongest craftable weapon in Destiny 2 right now.

Forbearance is one of those Grenade Launchers that you absolutely must have in your Destiny 2 build. This Wave Frame Arc launcher is, without a doubt, one of the best, if not the best, craftable weapon in the game, capable of annihilating waves of enemies with ease. While a god roll Forbearance is primarily going to be used in PvE, there’s a place for it in PvP as well.

How to get Forbearance

Forbearance is a random drop from the Vow of the Disciple raid. It can be earned from the Caretaker encounter and the final fight against Rhulk. Once you get one to drop, it is a potential reward from the secret chests. Remember you can spawn an extra chest and buy one red border weapon a week. Take a look at our Vow loot table for information on other powerful weapons you can get, like Cataclysmic.

PvE - Forbearance god roll

This Forbearance god roll for PvE is the one that everyone uses. It excels at clearing groups of enemies like no other weapon in the game. Plus, Souldrinker will keep you alive and fighting, even in something tough like a Day One raid.

Forbearance god roll - PVE Barrel Quick Launch (+10 Velocity, +15 Handling) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (+10 Velocity, +10 Reload Speed) Perk 1 Ambitious Assassin (Overflows the magazine based on the number of rapid kills before reloading) Perk 2 Chain Reaction (Each final blow with this weapon creates an elemental damage explosion) Origin Trait Souldrinker (Gain health based on the number of hits before reloading) Masterwork Reload Speed (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 increased damage)

Quick Launch and High-Velocity Rounds start Forbearance off on its best foot, increasing the grenade’s velocity so it gets to the foes faster.

Now there’s really only one option when it comes to the perk combo: Ambitious Assassins and Chain Reaction. By getting defeats with Forbearance, you will overflow the magazine when you next reload. This effectively chambers two rounds. Chain Reaction makes it easy to get these defeats as any foe that dies to Forbearance will explode, taking anyone near them out of the picture as well. It’s a positive feedback loop that will have waves of enemies falling.

As for the Masterwork, opinion is pretty much split across four options: Reload Speed, Velocity, Blast Radius, and Handling. This comes down to personal preference. I’ve opted for Reload Speed to ensure I can get Ambitious Assassin working as soon as possible. You don’t really need Velocity thanks to the Launcher Barrel and Magazine slots. Blast Radius is aided by Chain Reaction and you don’t really need Handling in PvE.

PvP - Forbearance god roll

While Dead Messenger is often the go-to for PvE Grenade Launchers, Forbearance can definitely compete and will free up your Exotic usage for something else.

Forbearance god roll - PVP Barrel Quick Launch (+10 Velocity, +15 Handling) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (+10 Velocity, +10 Reload Speed) Perk 1 Surplus (Increases handling, reload speed, and stability for reach fully charged ability) Perk 2 Wellspring (Kills with this weapon generate ability energy. This energy is divided between your uncharged abilities) Origin Trait Souldrinker (Gain health based on the number of hits before reloading) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling

As with the previous god roll, start with Quick Launch and High-Velocity Rounds. This ensures your foe has very little time to react before the grenade hits them.

When it comes to the perks, it comes down to personal preference. This roll focuses on rewarding you when you’ve got abilities charged and helping you get said abilities charged. It’s unlikely you’ll have everything on cooldown, so you’ll always be benefiting from the slight buffs of Surplus and Wellspring.

You could swap out Surplus for Steady Hands, though. This will improve the handling when you get kills, which will help you swap to it faster. However, you’re better off slapping in Quick Access Sling and crafting it with a Handling Masterwork.

A Forbearance god roll remains a top-tier pick in Destiny 2. This Grenade Launcher can clear a room in an instant and is a valuable tool in every player’s kit. Read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon recommendations.