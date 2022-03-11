Vow of the Disciple loot table - Destiny 2

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Learn which encounter drops what loot in the Vow of the Disciple raid in Destiny 2.
The Vow of the Disciple raid has a lot of great loot for players to unlock in Destiny 2. If you’re chasing a specific item, make sure you know which encounter to play. Below you’ll find a Vow of the Disciple loot table outlining everyone potential reward for each encounter.

Vow of the Disciple loot table

The Collective Obligiation is only available from defeating Rhulk.

Vow of the Disciple has plenty of great weapons and armor for players to unlock. Each of the main encounters (after the payload entrance sequence), has its own unique set of rewards. There are also some hidden chests dotted around the raid that reward raid mods and draw from the loot you’ve already earned. You can also get an additional reward by spawning an extra chest for the Rhulk boss fight. This chest is guaranteed to drop a Deepsight Resonance weapon, which will help you unlock the raid weapon patterns.

Obelisk (Acquisition) The Caretaker The Upended (Exhibition) Rhulk, Disciple of the Witness (Dominion)
Submission (Submachine Gun) Submission (Submachine Gun) Submission (Submachine Gun) Insidious (Pulse Rifle)
Deliverance (Fusion Rifle) Insidious (Pulse Rifle) Deliverance (Fusion Rifle) Forebearance (Grenade Launcher)
Cataclysmic (Linear Fusion Rifle) Forebearance (Grenade Launcher) Chest Lubrae's Ruin (Glaive)
Helmet Cataclysmic (Linear Fusion Rifle) Boots Helmet
Chest Helmet Gauntlets
Boots Gauntlets Class Item
Class Item Collective Obligation (Pulse Rifle)

Armed with the knowledge of which encounter drops what loot in the Vow of the Disciple raid, you can know what to expect when you clear each section. Make sure you take the time to get the hidden and bonus chest for even more rewards. You can also check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for a wealth of other valuable information.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

