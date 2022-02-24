How to get Weapon Patterns - Destiny 2 Weapon Patterns will allow you to craft your own weapons in Destiny 2, but how do you acquire them?

With The Witch Queen in Destiny 2, Guardians have gained the ability to craft their own weapons. To do this, they must first find Weapon Patterns. In this guide, we’ll discuss the various ways you can get your hands on Weapon Patterns.

How to get Weapon Patterns

Weapon Patterns can be earned through quests, but also from weapons dropping in the world. Not every weapon that drops can have its Weapon Pattern extracted, but it is easy to tell the ones that can.

Certain weapons that drop will have a red outline around them. If you then hover your mouse or cursor over the weapon, it may have a note that, “This weapon’s Pattern can be extracted.” If that message is present, you can then use the weapon and fill the Attunement Progress bar. Once that is done, you can click on the Details of the weapon and choose between Adroit Element and Mutable Element. Doing so will cause a message to pop letting you know that you can visit the Relic in the Enclave on Mars to shape this weapon.

It's important to note that you don’t need to keep the weapon to shape it. Even if you blow that weapon up for Legendary Shards, you’ll be able to shape a new one at the Relic on Mars. Just keep in mind that it takes quite a commitment to level a weapon up and unlock decent perks for it, so getting the pattern is only the beginning.

Of course, Bungie isn’t going to leave Weapon Patterns to complete randomness. Some are unlocked through quests, and a very cool Weapon Pattern is unlocked at the conclusion of The Witch Queen campaign.

Now that you know how to get Weapon Patterns, visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with The Witch Queen and all other content in Destiny 2.