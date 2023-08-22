How to get Opaque, Major Arcana & Minor Arcana cards - Destiny 2 Learn how to unlock the three main Whisper Card types in Season of the Witch: Opaque, Major Arcana, and Minor Arcana.

Destiny 2: Season of the Witch introduces a new mechanic using Opaque cards, Major Arcana cards, and Minor Arcana cards. These are used to alter and enhance the player’s abilities in the new activities, Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning. Acquiring these cards will be the overarching goal of the season and are used in the Deck of Whispers. As such, these three types of cards are known as Whisper Cards.

Whisper Cards: Opaque, Major, and Minor Arcana cards

The Lectern of Divination is where Opaque cards are turned into Major or Minor Arcana cards.

Source: Shacknews

There are three types of Whisper Cards in Season of the Witch: Opague cards, Major Arcana cards, and Minor Arcana cards. These cards are used to create a Deck of Whispers that affect the season’s activities and act as vendor upgrades. Opaque cards are earned by completing activities and these cards are transformed into the other two cards:

Opaque cards: Transform into Major or Minor cards at the Lectern of Divination

Major Arcana cards: Unlocks daily bounties, seasonal bonuses, and combat effects

Minor Arcana cards: Unlock seasonal bonuses

To begin with, Opague cards are used to describe cards that have not yet been revealed. Completing Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning and other activities throughout the game rewards Opaque cards. Take these cards to the Lectern of Divination through the portal in the H.E.L.M. to reveal their power.

Revealing an Opaque card will transform it into either a Major Arcana card or a Minor Arcana card. The Minor cards offer boons and upgrades for the season, like the first weapon you focus rolling with Deepsight Resonance. These are always active and are there to enhance your earning potential and other aspects of the season.



Source: Shacknews

Major Arcana cards are more complex. Unlocking these will grant greater bonuses, like regenerating shields and health on kills, creating explosions, and increasing ammo drop rates. Additionally, they can increase rewards from seasonal activity chests and will also unlock new bounties at the Ritual Table.

On top of this, five Major Arcana cards can be selected to form a Deck of Whispers. When playing a seasonal activity (Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning), one card from the Deck of Whispers will be drawn and activated, granting you its specific effect. You can change your Deck of Whispers at any time in the Athenaeum by interacting with the cards around the perimeter of the building.

The Whisper Cards system is one of the most unique seasonal upgrade mechanics players have seen in a long time in Destiny 2. The last one that was remembered quite fondly is the Chalice of Opulence from Season 7. Be sure to dive into the latest season and play the new activities so you can earn more Opaque, Major Arcana, and Minor Arcana cards. For more on Season of the Witch, read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.