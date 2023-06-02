Mercurial Overreach god roll - Destiny 2 Mercurial Overreach is the new must-have Sniper for PvP.

Season of the Deep has surfaced, bringing with it a refresh to the Competitive PvP playlist weapon. Mercurial Overreach is an Adaptive Frame, Arc Sniper Rifle which has now replaced Rose as the Competitive weekly reward.

With a short zoom and solid perk set, Mercurial Overreach is sure to be a regular in the Crucible this year.

How to get Mercurial Overreach

You are guaranteed a random roll Mercurial Overreach after completing the seven placement matches in either Freelance or the regular Competitive playlist. After that, Mercurial Overreach becomes a character-based random drop for completing Crucible weekly challenges. This means you are able to obtain a maximum of three per week, one for each character you play. You can do seven placement matches on all three of your Guardians so, with that in mind, that’s a guaranteed Mercurial Overreach per character each week for completing the three Competitive matches.

Mercurial Overreach PvP god roll

Mercurial Overreach - PvP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Snapshot Sights (0.75x faster aim down sights for Special Weapons) Perk 2 Opening Shot (+20 Aim assistance, +25 Range, -5% Accuracy Cone Size, -10% Accuracy Cone Growth) Origin Trait Disaster Plan (Picking up ammunition increases this weapon’s flinch resistance and range. Lasts until it is fired again) Stock Short-Action Stock (Handling +15) Masterwork Handling Mod Targeting Adjuster

Mercurial Overreach comes straight out of the box with strong base stats and, with the added Stock, the ability to push some of those stats to the next level. For the god roll, focusing on Range, Stability and Handling makes this Sniper Rifle one of the best in the current sandbox.

Fluted Barrel provides a large boost to Handling, making this one of the best perks to aim for. This pairs well with Ricochet Rounds so both the Barrel and Magazine give you added stability to help with follow-up shots, and the extra Range boosts accuracy.

Snapshot Sights provide increased aim down sight (ADS) speed essential for a Sniper in PvP. This gives you a major advantage with aggressive sniper play to quick scope opponents in the fast engagements that can arise. Opening Shot finishes this roll off for its increase to Aim Assist and Range which works hand in hand to give the most deadly accurate version of Mercurial Overreach when going for headshots.

I want to take a moment to mention the new perk Discord introduced this season, which can be considered for usage over Snapshot Sights. The only drawback being it relies on kills with another weapon before activation. The positive side is that when it is active it boosts aim down sights speed, accuracy and refunds ammo on killing blows.

Mercurial Overreach PvE god roll

Mercurial Overreach - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +25, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Surplus (Bonus granted based on each charged ability. Stability +,5, +15, +.25. Reload +5, +25, +50. Handling +10, +25, +50) Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon (15 percent damage increase against bosses, minibosses and vehicles) Origin Trait Disaster Plan (Picking up ammunition increases this weapon’s flinch resistance and range. Lasts until it is fired again) Stock Hand-Laid Stock (Stability +10) Masterwork Stability Mod Boss Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Mercurial Overreach will be talked about from a PvP perspective the most but it still packs a punch in PvE if built properly.

For PvE, keeping shots on target and enhancing damage gets the best from this Sniper Rifle. Arrowhead Break takes the recoil direction to 100 keep shots as straight as possible with the added Handling boost to keep it feeling snappy when swapping it in and out. Ricochet Rounds are best in slot for improving the stickiness of the reticle with added Range and Stability ensuring follow up shots are tight.

Surplus is the top choice here due to the passive bonuses landing across three stats which all enhance Sniper play in PvE. Vorpal Weapon’s bonus to bosses and minibosses also includes Champion enemies, making Mercurial Overreach a strong damage option to help take them down. Finish this roll off with Hand-Laid Stock for a welcome Stability boost.

Mercurial Overreach will grow in popularity as the season progresses with strong stats and some highly competitive perk rolls, making this a new must-have Sniper in Destiny 2. For more weapon breakdowns and guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete strategy guide.