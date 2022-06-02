Archon's Thunder god roll - Destiny 2 Farm an Archon's Thunder god roll in Destiny 2 and enjoy one of the few Solar Machine Guns available.

An Archon’s Thunder god roll in Destiny 2 is going to open up a slew of Solar 3.0 build options. The only trouble will be deciding which perks you want and then go about hunting it. While you’re responsible for acquiring the weapon, we can at least point you in the right direction for the types of perks you should be after. Take a look at our recommendations for an Archon’s Thunder god roll for PVP and PVE.

PVP Archon's Thunder god roll

An Archon’s Thunder god roll for PVP will bring the Machine Gun’s Stability up, improve its Handling, and give it a bit more of a healthy reload speed. The Range stat is already decent, so that’s not as important as the other areas.

Archon's Thunder god roll - PVP Barrel Polygonal Rifling (Stability +10) Magazine Flared Magwell (Reload Speed +15, Stability +5) Perk 1 Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases its effective range and zoom magnification) Perk 2 Thresh (Killing combatants with this weapon generates a small amount of Super energy) Masterwork Stability Mod Backup Mag

Rangefinder continues to be worthwhile perk for the extra Range. You might also opt for Quickdraw, but chances are the gun is already in your hands when you’ve got ammo. For the final column, though the Iron Banner perks offer a nice stat boost, I can’t handle the give-take nature. Instead, Thresh will help you get that Super back.

PVE Archon's Thunder god roll

An Archon’s Thunder god roll for PVE will lean more into extra reserves, damage increases, and dealing with major enemies.

Archon's Thunder god roll - PVE Barrel Polygonal Rifling (Stability +10) Magazine Flared Magwell (Reload Speed +15, Stability +5) Perk 1 Field Prep (Increased ammo reserves. Faster reload, stow, and ready when you're crouching) Perk 2 Rampage (Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage) Masterwork Stability Mod Major Spec

Field Prep seems to be an underappreciated perk. This thing will increase your ammo reserves, and offers faster ready, stow, and reload while crouching. Just remember to crouch. Get yourself Rampage and you’ll be dealing more damage. Major Spec is always nifty if you need to knock out some yellow bars.

Now that you’ve got an Archon’s Thunder god roll for your Solar build, consider finding a Corrective Measure god roll for your Void build. Pop on over to the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more god roll recommendations.