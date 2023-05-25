Last Wish loot table - Destiny 2 Here are the weapons and armor you can expect to get from each encounter of the Last Wish raid in Destiny 2.

The Last Wish raid is a favorite among Guardians, featuring some memorable encounters and breathtaking visuals. With Season 21, titled Season of the Deep, now allowing Guardians to craft weapons from the Last Wish raid, there’s renewed interest in this activity. Here’s the full loot table for the Last Wish raid in Destiny 2.

Last Wish loot table

Loot from the Last Wish is themed after the Dreaming City and Awoken culture. The final encounter of the raid offers a shot at an Exotic weapon, with your chance of acquiring it increasing as you bang out completions and check off raid Triumphs.

If you're looking for a specific drop, such as a curated weapon, you can visit our Wall of Wishes guide to skip to your desired encounter.

Last Wish loot table Kalli, the Corrupted Shuro Chi, the Corrupted Morgeth, the Spirekeeper Vault Riven of a Thousand Voices Age-Old Bond (Void Auto Rifle) Age-Old Bond (Void Auto Rifle) Age-Old Bond (Void Auto Rifle) Age-Old Bond (Void Auto Rifle) Age-Old Bond (Void Auto Rifle) Age-Old Bond (Curated Void Auto Rifle) Apex Predator (Solar Rocket Launcher) Apex Predator (Solar Rocket Launcher) Apex Predator (Solar Rocket Launcher) Apex Predator (Solar Rocket Launcher) Apex Predator (Solar Rocket Launcher) Chattering Bone (Arc Pulse Rifle) Chattering Bone (Arc Pulse Rifle) Chattering Bone (Arc Pulse Rifle) Chattering Bone (Arc Pulse Rifle) Chattering Bone (Arc Pulse Rifle) Nation of Beasts (Arc Hand Cannon) Nation of Beasts (Arc Hand Cannon) Nation of Beasts (Arc Hand Cannon) Chattering Bone (Curated Arc Pulse Rifle) Nation of Beasts (Arc Hand Cannon) Techeun Force (Arc Fusion Rifle) Nation of Beasts (Curated Arc Hand Cannon) Techeun Force (Arc Fusion Rifle) Nation of Beasts (Arc Hand Cannon) Techeun Force (Arc Fusion Rifle) The Supremacy (Arc Sniper Rifle) Techeun Force (Arc Fusion Rifle) The Supremacy (Arc Sniper Rifle) Techeun Force (Arc Fusion Rifle) The Supremacy (Arc Sniper Rifle) Transfiguration (Arc Scout Rifle) The Supremacy (Arc Sniper Rifle) Transfiguration (Arc Scout Rifle) The Supremacy (Arc Sniper Rifle) Transfiguration (Arc Scout Rifle) Transfiguration (Curated Arc Scout Rifle) Transfiguration (Arc Scout Rifle) Tyranny of Heaven (Solar Combat Bow) Transfiguration (Arc Scout Rifle) Tyranny of Heaven (Solar Combat Bow) Tyranny of Heaven (Solar Combat Bow) Tyranny of Heaven (Solar Combat Bow) Tyranny of Heaven (Curated Solar Combat Bow) Tyranny of Heaven (Solar Combat Bow) One Thousand Voices (Exotic Fusion Rifle) Helmet Helmet Helmet Helmet Helmet Gauntlets Gauntlets Gauntlets Gauntlets Gauntlets Chest Armor Chest Armor Chest Armor Chest Armor Chest Armor Leg Armor Leg Armor Leg Armor Leg Armor Leg Armor Class Item Class Item Class Item Class Item Class Item

You can receive any drop from any of the encounters with a few exceptions. Each encounter has a Curated weapon you can only get from that specific encounter. They are bold on the table above. Additionally, you can only get One Thousand Voices, a weapon I’ve affectionately nicknamed the Microwave, from the final encounter where you must defeat Riven.

Players who are specifically targeting One Thousand Voices would be wise to pay a visit to their Triumphs. Under the Dreaming City section, click the Last Wish. There are now nine Triumphs with Exotic engram icons over them. These Triumphs are as follows:

Petra’s Run

Thunderstruck

Night Owl

Sunburn

The New Meta

Coliseum Champion

Forever Fight

Keep Out

Strength of Memory

Completing and claiming one of these Triumphs will increase your chances of getting One Thousand Voices, and thus it’s advised that you claim any completed Triumphs before you open the final chest.

Now that you’re fully updated on the Last Wish loot table, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help.