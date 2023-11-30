Destiny 2: Season of the Wish campaign walkthrough A complete walkthrough and each step of the Season of the Wish campaign, Wishing All The Best in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Season of the Wish started on November 28, 2023 and follows the story of players acquiring a final wish from Riven in order to pursue the Witness. Players will work together with Mara Sov, Crow, Petra Venj, Osiris, and more in order to find Riven’s eggs and claim the fifteenth wish. Each week, a new entry in the Wishing All The Best questline will unlock, requiring players engage with the seasonal activities. Use the links below to jump to the relevant week.

Before you can start the weekly mission, you must first complete a two-step quest called Final Wish. This has a mission called Final Wish and takes place in the Last Wish raid in the Dreaming City. It’s a straightforward romp that has you defeating Vex, destroying Vex cubes, and pushing deeper into the raid to take something from Riven. Once you grab her tooth, fight your way out, and then go through the portal to the Wall of Wishes.

Shoot the four symbols and then stand on the button.

When you reach the Wall of Wishes, you will see four symbols already inputted on the wall. Shoot each symbol to turn it into an icon of Riven and then step on the plate.

After the cutscene, you’ll need to speak with Mara Sov in the H.E.L.M. You’ll find her in the right wing of the ship. When this is done, the introductory quest will be complete and you can start on the actual weekly story mission.

Wishing All The Best – Week 1

The first week of Wishing All The Best begins immediately after completing the mission, Final Wish. This will introduce you to the various currencies and activities in Season of the Wish, and you’ll even get some of the new gear.

Speak with Riven Complete a run of Riven’s Lair Speak with Petra at the holoprojector Complete Blind Well runs Complete the mission, Polysemy Listen to Mara and Osiris in the H.E.L.M. Speak to Riven Wait until next week

Most of the steps are straightforward for the Wishing All The Best quest. Riven’s Lair is an enemy-dense fight through caverns where you need to find three plates and stand on them to activate a portal at the end. While this is happening, look for pools of Light to remove the Pervading Darkness debuff.



The Blind Well runs are done in a new version of the old Forsaken activity. Open the map of the Dreaming City and select the Blind Well to get dropped directly into it. A Tier 1 completion will earn you 25 percent progress, so it’s fairly quick, especially if you do the higher tier versions.

When this is done, a new mission called Polysemy will be available. This is the same setup as Riven’s Liar: activate plates and make it to the end. There will be a Vex boss for you to defeat. Use the Vex heads to blast away its shield.

Finally, you’ll need to listen to Mara Sov and Osiris in the H.E.L.M. They’re waiting for you in the lower level of the right-hand wing. Go into the Awoken section and use the stairs to circle down to them.

Completing this portion of the quest will grant you another quest called, Caught in the Coil. You’ll need to complete one run of The Coil activity.

Wishing All The Best – Week 2

Wishing All The Best – Week 3

Wishing All The Best – Week 4

Wishing All The Best – Week 5

Wishing All The Best – Week 6

Wishing All The Best – Week 7

As far as seasonal campaigns go, Wishing All The Best is shaping up to be an interesting one, especially for those Destiny 2 players that have been around since the early days. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more Season of the Wish coverage.