Ascendant Challenge schedule and location - Destiny 2
Avoid running aimlessly around the Dreaming City in Destiny 2 and start using the Ascendant Challenge schedule and location table.
The Ascendant Challenges in Destiny 2 are on a weekly schedule where each location pops up on a 6-week rotation. A lot of players end up wondering where is the Ascendant Challenge and which Ascendant Challenge it is as many are chasing the Corrupted Eggs. Below is a table listing all Ascendant Challenge rotations and locations in Destiny 2.
Ascendant Challenge schedule & location - 2023
There are six different Ascendant Challenges in the Dreaming City in Destiny 2. Each one is in a different, difficult-to-reach location. Completing an Ascendant Challenge is a great way to get Dreaming City loot, complete a high-XP bounty, or find Corrupted Eggs. Here is a table showing the full schedule for the Ascendant Challenge and its location. Further below are tips on how to reach the location.
|Ascendant Challenge schedule 2023
|Weekly Reset
|Ascendant Challenge
|Location
|Curse Strength
|January 3
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|Weak
|January 10
|Cimmerian Garrison
|Chamber of Starlight
|Medium
|January 17
|Ouroborea
|Aphelion's Rest
|Strong
|January 24
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|Weak
|January 31
|Shattered Ruins
|Spine of Keres
|Medium
|February 7
|Keep of Honed Edges
|Harbinger's Seclude
|Strong
|February 14
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|Weak
|February 21
|Cimmerian Garrison
|Chamber of Starlight
|Medium
|February 28
|Ouroborea
|Aphelion's Rest
|Strong
|March 7
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|Weak
|March 14
|Shattered Ruins
|Spine of Keres
|Medium
|March 21
|Keep of Honed Edges
|Harbinger's Seclude
|Strong
|March 28
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|Weak
|April 4
|Cimmerian Garrison
|Chamber of Starlight
|Medium
|April 11
|Ouroborea
|Aphelion's Rest
|Strong
|April 18
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|Weak
|Arpil 25
|Shattered Ruins
|Spine of Keres
|Medium
|May 2
|Keep of Honed Edges
|Harbinger's Seclude
|Strong
|May 9
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|Weak
|May 16
|Cimmerian Garrison
|Chamber of Starlight
|Medium
|May 23
|Ouroborea
|Aphelion's Rest
|Strong
|May 30
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|Weak
|June 6
|Shattered Ruins
|Spine of Keres
|Medium
|June 13
|Keep of Honed Edges
|Harbinger's Seclude
|Strong
|June 20
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|Weak
|June 27
|Cimmerian Garrison
|Chamber of Starlight
|Medium
|July 4
|Ouroborea
|Aphelion's Rest
|Strong
|July 11
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|Weak
|July 18
|Shattered Ruins
|Spine of Keres
|Medium
|July 25
|Keep of Honed Edges
|Harbinger's Seclude
|Strong
|August 1
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|Weak
|August 8
|Cimmerian Garrison
|Chamber of Starlight
|Medium
|August 15
|Ouroborea
|Aphelion's Rest
|Strong
|August 22
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|Weak
|August 29
|Shattered Ruins
|Spine of Keres
|Medium
|September 5
|Keep of Honed Edges
|Harbinger's Seclude
|Strong
|September 12
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|Weak
|September 19
|Cimmerian Garrison
|Chamber of Starlight
|Medium
|September 26
|Ouroborea
|Aphelion's Rest
|Strong
|October 3
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|Weak
|October 10
|Shattered Ruins
|Spine of Keres
|Medium
|October 17
|Keep of Honed Edges
|Harbinger's Seclude
|Strong
|October 24
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|Weak
|October 31
|Cimmerian Garrison
|Chamber of Starlight
|Medium
|November 7
|Ouroborea
|Aphelion's Rest
|Strong
|November 14
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|Weak
|November 21
|Shattered Ruins
|Spine of Keres
|Medium
|November 28
|Keep of Honed Edges
|Harbinger's Seclude
|Strong
|December 5
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|Weak
|December 12
|Cimmerian Garrison
|Chamber of Starlight
|Medium
|December 19
|Ouroborea
|Aphelion's Rest
|Strong
|December 26
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|Weak
How to enter an Ascendant Challenge
An Ascendant Challenge can only be seen and accessed after using a Tincture of Queensfoil. This consumable allows you to see things that would otherwise be hidden from view. The first is, as mentioned, the Ascendant Challenge portals and the other are the many Ascendant Chests. If a portal does not appear, leave the area and return.
How to get to the Cimmerian Garrison Ascendant Challenge
The Cimmerian Garrison Ascendant Challenge is located in the Chamber of Starlight, the Lost Sector in Rheasilvia. Enter the Lost Sector and fight all the way to the back, the portal is up on the rear shelf where the Taken Hobgoblins spawn.
How to get to the Ouroborea Ascendant Challenge
The Ouroborea Ascendant Challenge is located in Aphelion’s Rest, the Lost Sector in The Strand. Head inside and fight through to the ramp just before the boss, the portal will be floating on the outcropping.
How to get to the Forfeit Shrine Ascendant Challenge
The Forfeit Shrine Ascendant Challenge is located in Gardens of Esila, an area to the south of the Dreaming City, accessed via The Strand of the connective tunnels below the map. The portal to the Forfeit Shrine is on the left side of the Gardens of Esila, tucked behind the large rocky formations.
How to get to the Shattered Ruins Ascendant Challenge
The Shattered Ruins Ascendant Challenge is located in the Spine of Keres, the location where the Oracle Engine is located. From the Divalian Mists spawn point, head straight and then left into the blue crystal cave. Follow the path into the Divalian Mists and through the Oracle Engine building. Continue along to reach the end of the bridges, the portal is floating behind the rocks above the mist.
How to get to the Keep of Honed Edges Ascendant Challenge
The Keep of Honed Edges Ascendant Challenge is located in the Harbinger’s Seclude, inside the main building in Rheasiliva. To reach this portal, head to Rheasilvia and inside the building. Pass through the hallways to reach the large underground cavern, cross it and continue over the elevator to reach a statue out on a walkway – the portal is floating above the statue.
How to get to the Agonarch Abyss Ascendant Challenge
The Agonarch Abyss Ascendant Challenge is located in the Bay of Drowned Wishes, the Lost Sector in the Divalian Mists. From the spawn point, turn around and head into the Bay of Drowned Wishes. Stick to the right-hand side to enter a little pass opposite the bay – the portal is floating above the ground.
How to tell what Curse Strength it is
The curse affecting the Dreaming City is on a three week cycle. The curse stats off weak, progresses into medium, and finishes on strong. There are visual clues in the world that tell you what the curse strength is, but the easiest method is to look where Petra Venj is standing:
- The Strand: Weak Curse
- Divalian Mists: Medium Curse
- Rheasilvia: Strong Curse
Knowing which Ascendant Challenge is available and where to find it can be difficult, even for players who have clocked countless hours in the Dreaming City. Be sure to utilize this Ascendant Challenge schedule and location table each week in order to track down the portal. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more helpful tables and information.
There is a way to tell from the environment as well as where Petra Venj is sitting. I'll have to find a place to include it in the guide, but for now here's how you can tell:
When Petra is in The Strand, it's weak.
When Petra is in Divalian Mists, it's medium.
When Petra is in Rheasilvia, it's strong.
You can also look to the environment to see if there are any Taken effects. During the weakest weeks, the air is clear. When the curse is at its medium strength, there are some light "Taken rain" effects. When the curse is at its strongest, you'll see giant Taken orbs.
