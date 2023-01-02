Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Ascendant Challenge schedule and location - Destiny 2

Avoid running aimlessly around the Dreaming City in Destiny 2 and start using the Ascendant Challenge schedule and location table.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
3

The Ascendant Challenges in Destiny 2 are on a weekly schedule where each location pops up on a 6-week rotation. A lot of players end up wondering where is the Ascendant Challenge and which Ascendant Challenge it is as many are chasing the Corrupted Eggs. Below is a table listing all Ascendant Challenge rotations and locations in Destiny 2.

Ascendant Challenge schedule & location - 2023

There are six different Ascendant Challenges in the Dreaming City in Destiny 2. Each one is in a different, difficult-to-reach location. Completing an Ascendant Challenge is a great way to get Dreaming City loot, complete a high-XP bounty, or find Corrupted Eggs. Here is a table showing the full schedule for the Ascendant Challenge and its location. Further below are tips on how to reach the location.

Ascendant Challenge schedule 2023
Weekly Reset Ascendant Challenge Location Curse Strength
January 3 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak
January 10 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium
January 17 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong
January 24 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak
January 31 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium
February 7 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong
February 14 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak
February 21 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium
February 28 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong
March 7 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak
March 14 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium
March 21 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong
March 28 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak
April 4 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium
April 11 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong
April 18 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak
Arpil 25 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium
May 2 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong
May 9 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak
May 16 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium
May 23 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong
May 30 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak
June 6 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium
June 13 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong
June 20 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak
June 27 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium
July 4 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong
July 11 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak
July 18 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium
July 25 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong
August 1 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak
August 8 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium
August 15 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong
August 22 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak
August 29 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium
September 5 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong
September 12 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak
September 19 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium
September 26 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong
October 3 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak
October 10 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium
October 17 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong
October 24 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak
October 31 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium
November 7 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong
November 14 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak
November 21 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium
November 28 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong
December 5 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak
December 12 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium
December 19 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong
December 26 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak

How to enter an Ascendant Challenge

An Ascendant Challenge can only be seen and accessed after using a Tincture of Queensfoil. This consumable allows you to see things that would otherwise be hidden from view. The first is, as mentioned, the Ascendant Challenge portals and the other are the many Ascendant Chests. If a portal does not appear, leave the area and return.

How to get to the Cimmerian Garrison Ascendant Challenge

destiny 2 ascendant challenge cimmerian garrison
The portal to the Cimmerian Garrison  will appear up behind the chest.

The Cimmerian Garrison Ascendant Challenge is located in the Chamber of Starlight, the Lost Sector in Rheasilvia. Enter the Lost Sector and fight all the way to the back, the portal is up on the rear shelf where the Taken Hobgoblins spawn.

How to get to the Ouroborea Ascendant Challenge

destiny 2 ascendant challenge Ouroborea
The Ouroborea portal appears directly above the incline.

The Ouroborea Ascendant Challenge is located in Aphelion’s Rest, the Lost Sector in The Strand. Head inside and fight through to the ramp just before the boss, the portal will be floating on the outcropping.

How to get to the Forfeit Shrine Ascendant Challenge

destiny 2 ascendant challenge forfeit shrine
The Forfeit Shrine portal is behind the rocky formation.

The Forfeit Shrine Ascendant Challenge is located in Gardens of Esila, an area to the south of the Dreaming City, accessed via The Strand of the connective tunnels below the map. The portal to the Forfeit Shrine is on the left side of the Gardens of Esila, tucked behind the large rocky formations.

How to get to the Shattered Ruins Ascendant Challenge

destiny 2 ascendant challenge shattered ruins
The Shattered Ruins portal is behind the rocks in the distance.

The Shattered Ruins Ascendant Challenge is located in the Spine of Keres, the location where the Oracle Engine is located. From the Divalian Mists spawn point, head straight and then left into the blue crystal cave. Follow the path into the Divalian Mists and through the Oracle Engine building. Continue along to reach the end of the bridges, the portal is floating behind the rocks above the mist.

How to get to the Keep of Honed Edges Ascendant Challenge

destiny 2 ascendant challenge keep on honed edges
The portal to Keep of Honed Edges is on top of the statue's head.

The Keep of Honed Edges Ascendant Challenge is located in the Harbinger’s Seclude, inside the main building in Rheasiliva. To reach this portal, head to Rheasilvia and inside the building. Pass through the hallways to reach the large underground cavern, cross it and continue over the elevator to reach a statue out on a walkway – the portal is floating above the statue.

How to get to the Agonarch Abyss Ascendant Challenge

destiny 2 ascendant challenge agonarch abyss
The Agonarch Abyss portal is in an alleyway to the side of the first area.

The Agonarch Abyss Ascendant Challenge is located in the Bay of Drowned Wishes, the Lost Sector in the Divalian Mists. From the spawn point, turn around and head into the Bay of Drowned Wishes. Stick to the right-hand side to enter a little pass opposite the bay – the portal is floating above the ground.

How to tell what Curse Strength it is

The curse affecting the Dreaming City is on a three week cycle. The curse stats off weak, progresses into medium, and finishes on strong. There are visual clues in the world that tell you what the curse strength is, but the easiest method is to look where Petra Venj is standing:

  • The Strand: Weak Curse
  • Divalian Mists: Medium Curse
  • Rheasilvia: Strong Curse

Knowing which Ascendant Challenge is available and where to find it can be difficult, even for players who have clocked countless hours in the Dreaming City. Be sure to utilize this Ascendant Challenge schedule and location table each week in order to track down the portal. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more helpful tables and information.

