Ascendant Challenge schedule and location - Destiny 2 Avoid running aimlessly around the Dreaming City in Destiny 2 and start using the Ascendant Challenge schedule and location table.

The Ascendant Challenges in Destiny 2 are on a weekly schedule where each location pops up on a 6-week rotation. A lot of players end up wondering where is the Ascendant Challenge and which Ascendant Challenge it is as many are chasing the Corrupted Eggs. Below is a table listing all Ascendant Challenge rotations and locations in Destiny 2.

Ascendant Challenge schedule & location - 2023

There are six different Ascendant Challenges in the Dreaming City in Destiny 2. Each one is in a different, difficult-to-reach location. Completing an Ascendant Challenge is a great way to get Dreaming City loot, complete a high-XP bounty, or find Corrupted Eggs. Here is a table showing the full schedule for the Ascendant Challenge and its location. Further below are tips on how to reach the location.

Ascendant Challenge schedule 2023 Weekly Reset Ascendant Challenge Location Curse Strength January 3 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak January 10 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium January 17 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong January 24 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak January 31 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium February 7 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong February 14 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak February 21 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium February 28 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong March 7 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak March 14 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium March 21 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong March 28 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak April 4 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium April 11 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong April 18 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak Arpil 25 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium May 2 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong May 9 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak May 16 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium May 23 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong May 30 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak June 6 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium June 13 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong June 20 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak June 27 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium July 4 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong July 11 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak July 18 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium July 25 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong August 1 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak August 8 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium August 15 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong August 22 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak August 29 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium September 5 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong September 12 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak September 19 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium September 26 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong October 3 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak October 10 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium October 17 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong October 24 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak October 31 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium November 7 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong November 14 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak November 21 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium November 28 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger's Seclude Strong December 5 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak December 12 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium December 19 Ouroborea Aphelion's Rest Strong December 26 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak

How to enter an Ascendant Challenge

An Ascendant Challenge can only be seen and accessed after using a Tincture of Queensfoil. This consumable allows you to see things that would otherwise be hidden from view. The first is, as mentioned, the Ascendant Challenge portals and the other are the many Ascendant Chests. If a portal does not appear, leave the area and return.

How to get to the Cimmerian Garrison Ascendant Challenge

The portal to the Cimmerian Garrison will appear up behind the chest.

The Cimmerian Garrison Ascendant Challenge is located in the Chamber of Starlight, the Lost Sector in Rheasilvia. Enter the Lost Sector and fight all the way to the back, the portal is up on the rear shelf where the Taken Hobgoblins spawn.

How to get to the Ouroborea Ascendant Challenge

The Ouroborea portal appears directly above the incline.

The Ouroborea Ascendant Challenge is located in Aphelion’s Rest, the Lost Sector in The Strand. Head inside and fight through to the ramp just before the boss, the portal will be floating on the outcropping.

How to get to the Forfeit Shrine Ascendant Challenge

The Forfeit Shrine portal is behind the rocky formation.

The Forfeit Shrine Ascendant Challenge is located in Gardens of Esila, an area to the south of the Dreaming City, accessed via The Strand of the connective tunnels below the map. The portal to the Forfeit Shrine is on the left side of the Gardens of Esila, tucked behind the large rocky formations.

How to get to the Shattered Ruins Ascendant Challenge

The Shattered Ruins portal is behind the rocks in the distance.

The Shattered Ruins Ascendant Challenge is located in the Spine of Keres, the location where the Oracle Engine is located. From the Divalian Mists spawn point, head straight and then left into the blue crystal cave. Follow the path into the Divalian Mists and through the Oracle Engine building. Continue along to reach the end of the bridges, the portal is floating behind the rocks above the mist.

How to get to the Keep of Honed Edges Ascendant Challenge

The portal to Keep of Honed Edges is on top of the statue's head.

The Keep of Honed Edges Ascendant Challenge is located in the Harbinger’s Seclude, inside the main building in Rheasiliva. To reach this portal, head to Rheasilvia and inside the building. Pass through the hallways to reach the large underground cavern, cross it and continue over the elevator to reach a statue out on a walkway – the portal is floating above the statue.

How to get to the Agonarch Abyss Ascendant Challenge

The Agonarch Abyss portal is in an alleyway to the side of the first area.

The Agonarch Abyss Ascendant Challenge is located in the Bay of Drowned Wishes, the Lost Sector in the Divalian Mists. From the spawn point, turn around and head into the Bay of Drowned Wishes. Stick to the right-hand side to enter a little pass opposite the bay – the portal is floating above the ground.

How to tell what Curse Strength it is

The curse affecting the Dreaming City is on a three week cycle. The curse stats off weak, progresses into medium, and finishes on strong. There are visual clues in the world that tell you what the curse strength is, but the easiest method is to look where Petra Venj is standing:

The Strand: Weak Curse

Divalian Mists: Medium Curse

Rheasilvia: Strong Curse

Knowing which Ascendant Challenge is available and where to find it can be difficult, even for players who have clocked countless hours in the Dreaming City. Be sure to utilize this Ascendant Challenge schedule and location table each week in order to track down the portal. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more helpful tables and information.