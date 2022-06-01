Season of the Haunted end date - Destiny 2 Get your quest log cleared before the Season 17 of Destiny 2 comes to an end.

Destiny 2 players are on tight schedules when it comes to completing certain in-game activities, which is why many are wondering what the Season of the Haunted end date is. Season 17 is well underway in Bungie’s looter shooter, and already players are looking forward to seeing how much time they have left to chase their favorite title and wrap up loose ends.

Season of the Haunted end date

Season of the Haunted (Season 17) will end on August 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT with the weekly reset in Destiny 2. The moment Season 17 ends, the next season will begin, which will be the yet-to-be-named Season 18. Players in Destiny 2 will have until the Season 17 end date to complete in-game activities that will expire at the end of the season, such as certain Triumphs and earning various Titles that will roll over. Any Titles Destiny 2 players wish to gild must be completed by this date.

It should be noted that most story-related content does not expire at the end of its active season. Players are typically free to go back and finish old story content for several months after the season ends. However, the August 23, 2022, end date will be the last day to level the Season 17 pass, so it’s worth getting that worked out if you’re for some reason falling behind.

