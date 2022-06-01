Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Season of the Haunted end date - Destiny 2

Get your quest log cleared before the Season 17 of Destiny 2 comes to an end.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Destiny 2 players are on tight schedules when it comes to completing certain in-game activities, which is why many are wondering what the Season of the Haunted end date is. Season 17 is well underway in Bungie’s looter shooter, and already players are looking forward to seeing how much time they have left to chase their favorite title and wrap up loose ends.

Season of the Haunted end date

Destiny 2 Season 17 End Date

Season of the Haunted (Season 17) will end on August 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT with the weekly reset in Destiny 2. The moment Season 17 ends, the next season will begin, which will be the yet-to-be-named Season 18. Players in Destiny 2 will have until the Season 17 end date to complete in-game activities that will expire at the end of the season, such as certain Triumphs and earning various Titles that will roll over. Any Titles Destiny 2 players wish to gild must be completed by this date.

It should be noted that most story-related content does not expire at the end of its active season. Players are typically free to go back and finish old story content for several months after the season ends. However, the August 23, 2022, end date will be the last day to level the Season 17 pass, so it’s worth getting that worked out if you’re for some reason falling behind.

Now that you know the Season of the Haunted end date, be sure to stop by our Destiny 2 strategy guide. It’s something we’ve been working on for years now and is full of some of the best Destiny guides on the internet. You’re sure to find help with any of the content you’re struggling with.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

