How to get Chitin Powder in Destiny 2 Everything you need to know to get Chitin Powder in Destiny 2's Dawning holiday event.

Chitin Powder is just one of many ingredients available for players during Destiny 2’s Dawning holiday event. If you’re looking to craft all the various cookies in the event, then knowing how to get Chitin Powder will be vital to your success, Guardian. Here’s what you need to know, if you’re looking to farm Chitin Powder quickly.

How to get Chitin Powder in Destiny 2

The trick to getting Chitin Powder is to hunt down and kill Hive throughout the galaxy. Hive can be found in large concentrations on planets like Nessus and the Moon. When killed, Hive have a small chance to drop Chitin Powder, one of the primary ingredients used to make items like Alkane Dragee Cookies, Javelin Mooncake, and Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. This means you’re going to need at least three Chitin Powder to craft one of each of the cookies that require it in the recipe.

Chitin Powder is just one of many Common ingredients you'll need to bake cookies in Eva's holiday Oven.

There are a few great ways to farm Hive in Destiny 2. First, you can take part in Escalation Protocols as you’ll find plenty of Hive there waiting to be slaughtered. Look for information on the current Escalation Protocols? You can check out our Escalation Protocol schedule for a clear look at all the upcoming bosses, weapon unlocks, and more. To be honest, though, I haven’t had any big issue getting Chitin Powder just by playing through the game and completing activities and missions with the Hive in them.

Once you have plenty of Chitin Powder, you can start crafting all the cookies that you need and then deliver them to their respective vendors.