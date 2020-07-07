All Moments of Triumph 2020 - Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 is here in Destiny 2, giving players an opportunity to unlock the MMXX Title.

Moments of Triumph 2020 has arrived in Destiny 2. With so much going on in the game, and the world of Destiny 2 being on the cusp of change, there is a large variety of tasks players must complete to get the MMXX Title. Thankfully, we’ve got a guide for all of it.

Moments of Triumph 2020

This year’s Moments of Triumph in Destiny 2 goes from July 7 to September 22, according to the Season of Arrivals roadmap. This end date is right before Beyond Light launches. Players are given three months to finish a ton of tasks, including completing the raids that will be disappearing in the next season. Below is a list of all the Triumphs, as well as some helpful links to appropriate guides.

Moments of Triumph 2020 also includes three secret Triumphs. Thanks to the power of accessing the Destiny 2 API, we know what they are and they have been included in the above list. For posterity, they are: Interference: Clear the Air, The Majesty of It, and Above and Beyond. Credit to Light.gg for being an invaluable resource for the Destiny 2 community.

The steps that involve Solstice armor will be unavailable until August 11, which is when Solstice of Heroes begins. Players will have until September 8 to get a full set of Solstice armor, check back with us when the event starts for a thorough guide on how to do just that.

For now though, there are plenty of Triumphs for players to chase for the Moments of Triumph 2020 Seal and Title.