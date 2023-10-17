Twilight Triumph - Destiny 2 How to complete the Twilight Triumph to unlock the Lost Memento and Twilight Keepsake shader in Destiny 2.

The reward for completing the Twilight Triumph in Destiny 2 has been revealed: you will receive the Lost Memento, granting you access to the Twilight Keepsake shader. Unfortunately, the in-game description of the Twilight Triumph offers no hints or clues as to what you must do to actually complete it. The good news is that the Destiny community has already cracked the case.

Twilight Triumph

The Twilight Triumph is found by navigating to the Journey page, selecting the Triumphs tab, opening the Season of the Witch node, and navigating to the General section. This may change in future seasons. Completing the Twilight Triumph unlocks the Lost Memento.

The Twilight Triumph offers nothing but question marks.

Source: Shacknews

Though the Triumph does state the reward (Lost Memento), it does not provide any details on what you must do. The Destiny 2 community has worked out the steps. These come courtesy of Reddit user i-want-it-all:

Complete the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strike while wearing the Clovis Bray mask

100 kills on Neomuna while wearing the Nimbus mask

25 Finishers in a Legend Haunted Sector while wearing a Tormentor mask

To begin with, you will need to start unlocking some masks by completing Event Challenges. The Clovis Bray mask is unlocked by completing the Classic Carving quest and redeeming the first Event Challenge, Cryptozoologist.

The Nimbus mask is earned by focusing an Eerie Engram at Eva Levante. This will complete the Event Challenge, Hocus Focusing. Eerie Engrams drop from the Haunted Sector activities.

Heads Will Roll requires you to defeat Headless Ones. Just make sure you get a tag on them before they die.

Source: Shacknews

Finally, the Tormentor mask requires completing the Event Challenge, Heads Will Roll. To do this, defeat Headless Ones in Haunted Lost Sectors. You’ll need to defeat 100 Headless Ones, which should take no more than 11 runs or significantly less if you can get a kill count in the teens.

With the masks unlocked, you can begin knocking off the tasks. The Twilight Triumph itself isn’t difficult and will likely be quick to complete, provided you can snag Finishers in the Legend Haunted Sectors. Once it’s done, you’ll have the Lost Memento and can – hopefully – start getting more to randomly drop. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with Seasonal Events.