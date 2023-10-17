New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get the Lost Memento - Destiny 2

Unlock the Lost Memento to apply a Superblack shader to your crafted weapons in Destiny 2.
Festival of the Lost 2023 introduced a new Memento to Destiny 2 called Lost Memento. This rare consumable can be applied to crafted weapons, letting players add a sleek super black shader to their gear. Unlocking a Lost Memento is going to take a bit of work, so best get to farming the October event.

How to get the Lost Memento

Eva Levante's inventory showing the Lost Memento
Eva Levante's inventory shows that a new Memento can be earned by completing the Twilight Triumph.
The Lost Memento can drop from activities and Eerie Engrams during Festival of the Lost. Additionally, it is a guaranteed reward for completing the Triumph, Twilight. This Triumph is found under the Season of the Witch Triumph node on the General section. Unfortunately, the in-game description is rather mysterious, offering zero clues, but the Destiny 2 community has cracked it already:

  • Complete the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strike while wearing the Clovis Bray mask
  • 100 kills on Neomuna while wearing the Nimbus mask
  • 25 Finishers in a Legend Haunted Sector while wearing a Tormentor mask
The Twilight Triumph highlighted in the Season of the Witch page
The Twilight Triumph offers no clues as to what you must do.
As for the Lost Memento itself, like all other Mementos in the game, you can only hold one at a time and it can only be applied to a single crafted weapon. Once the Memento has been applied, you will be able to equip a shader to the weapon called Twilight Keepsake.

A Calus Mini-Tool with Twilight Keepsake shader applied
The Twilight Keepsake can only be applied to weapons that have the Lost Memento equipped.
The Twilight Keepsake shader is basically the Destiny 2 version of the Superblack shader from Destiny 1. This new shader makes your crafted weapons black and gives some parts a leather texture.

Unfortunately, the Lost Memento is only available during Festival of the Lost and it’s a random drop. If you want to make your weapons look a little bit more hardcore, then you’re going to have to spend some time grinding the event, complete the Triumph, and then hope for more drops. Take a look at the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with various collectibles and consumables.

