How to get the Lost Memento - Destiny 2 Unlock the Lost Memento to apply a Superblack shader to your crafted weapons in Destiny 2.

Festival of the Lost 2023 introduced a new Memento to Destiny 2 called Lost Memento. This rare consumable can be applied to crafted weapons, letting players add a sleek super black shader to their gear. Unlocking a Lost Memento is going to take a bit of work, so best get to farming the October event.

How to get the Lost Memento

Eva Levante's inventory shows that a new Memento can be earned by completing the Twilight Triumph.

Source: Shacknews

The Lost Memento can drop from activities and Eerie Engrams during Festival of the Lost. Additionally, it is a guaranteed reward for completing the Triumph, Twilight. This Triumph is found under the Season of the Witch Triumph node on the General section. Unfortunately, the in-game description is rather mysterious, offering zero clues, but the Destiny 2 community has cracked it already:

Complete the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strike while wearing the Clovis Bray mask

100 kills on Neomuna while wearing the Nimbus mask

25 Finishers in a Legend Haunted Sector while wearing a Tormentor mask

The Twilight Triumph offers no clues as to what you must do.

Source: Shacknews

As for the Lost Memento itself, like all other Mementos in the game, you can only hold one at a time and it can only be applied to a single crafted weapon. Once the Memento has been applied, you will be able to equip a shader to the weapon called Twilight Keepsake.

The Twilight Keepsake can only be applied to weapons that have the Lost Memento equipped.

Source: Shacknews

The Twilight Keepsake shader is basically the Destiny 2 version of the Superblack shader from Destiny 1. This new shader makes your crafted weapons black and gives some parts a leather texture.

Unfortunately, the Lost Memento is only available during Festival of the Lost and it’s a random drop. If you want to make your weapons look a little bit more hardcore, then you’re going to have to spend some time grinding the event, complete the Triumph, and then hope for more drops. Take a look at the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with various collectibles and consumables.