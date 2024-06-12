New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to get Memory Vestige: Darkness - Destiny 2

It will take 10 Memory Vestige: Darkness to unlock all your Prismatic Fragments in Destiny 2. Here's where to find them.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

Memory Vestige: Darkness is another new currency in Destiny 2 and the polar opposite of the Memory Vestige: Light. The Darkness variant is needed to unlock two Prismatic Fragments, which means you’ll need to collect at least 10 of them in order to complete your set. Here’s how to farm them – and the good news is that it’s easier than the other ones.

How to get Memory Vestige: Darkness

Memory Vestige: Darkness drop from the Darkness-locked chests around the Pale Heart patrol zones, specifically the areas with Overthrow functionality. The chests will have a prompt to begin expunging or stitching or some other verb. You will need to collect these in order to unlock all Prismatic Fragments.

A chest rewards a Memory Vestige Darkness

Source: Shacknews

After activating the chest, you will need to complete a challenge. One challenge requires you to pass through checkpoints within a time limit. Once the challenge is done, you can return to the chest and open it to receive a Memory Vestige: Darkness and some other gear (maybe a piece of armor of a Destination Mod).

A Memory: Impassive Darkness is collected

Source: Shacknews

Collecting five Memory Vestiges: Darkness will turn it into a Memory Darkness. The exact name of the Legendary consumable will indicate what area you need to explore to find the Prismatic chest. In the image above, Memory: Impassive Darkness is a clue to search the Impasse area.

You can farm the same chest repeatedly until you get all the Memory Vestige: Darkness you need. Simply leave the area and come back to reset the chest. As you can see, it’s much easier to farm these than it is the Memory Vestige: Light consumables. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with every little secret in this new, expansive area.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola