How to get Memory Vestige: Light - Destiny 2 You will need at least 15 Memory Vestige: Light to unlock all your Prismatic Fragments in Destiny 2. Here's how to get them.

Memory Vestige: Light is a new currency in Destiny 2 that combines together to get a Memory of Light for Prismatic Fragments in Destiny 2. Finding what drops Memory Vestige: Light can be a bit confusing and then farming up a good supply can seem downright impossible if you don’t know what’s going on. The good news is that getting what you need is simple.

How to get Memory Vestige: Light

Memory Vestige: Light drops from powerful enemies while you are doing the Alone in the Dark quests from Micah-10 and only from the enemies in the Cyst you are exploring for that specific mission. Collecting five of these turns it into a Memory of Light, which will give you a clue as to where to find a Prismatic Fragment.

Powerful foes will drop Memory Vestige: Light only if you're in the Cyst as part of the Alone in the Dark quest.

Source: Shacknews

For example, as you progress through an Alone in the Dark quest, Micah-10 will task you with entering a Cyst and clearing it out. While you are in that Cyst with the Alone in the Dark quest active, powerful enemies will drop Memory Vestige: Light. Once you complete that Alone in the Dark quest, that Cyst will no longer drop the currency and you will need to pick up the next Alone in the Dark quest and farm them in the next Cyst Micah-10 wants you to purge.

One way you can farm Memory Vestige: Light is to start an Alone in the Dark quest from Micah-10 and when you reach the Cyst-clearing step, kill enemies in it but don’t complete the Cyst. When you get five Memory Vestige: Lights, it will turn into a Memory of Light. Go collect the Prismatic Fragments and then go back to the mission.

If the enemies in the Cyst for the Alone in the Dark mission stop dropping Memory Vestige: Light and you are stuck on a stack of four, go to Orbit and then go back in. If your stack of Memory Vestige: Light is on six and you still need a Memory of Light you can safely dismantle one at a time until you are at four and then collect another one.

Five Memor Vestige: Light turn into a Memory: *Something* of Light.

Source: Shacknews

Once you unlock the Prismatic Fragments that need Memory Vestige: Light, you will not receive any more from the enemies you defeat. At this point, you can continue doing Micah-10’s quests for the weapon patterns and general Pale Heart progress. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with tackling all the puzzles in the new patrol zone.