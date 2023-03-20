Jorum's Claw god roll - Destiny 2 Find a Jorum's Claw god roll and weave it into your Solar builds for PVE or Crucible.

Jorum’s Claw has come back to Destiny 2 with Iron Banner since first appearing during the Curse of Osiris expansion. For those that want a god roll Jorum’s Claw, anticipate playing a fair bit of Iron Banner especially if you’re looking for a perfect roll for both PVE and PVP.

PVP – Jorum’s Claw god roll

While the new hotness in Crucible is the Phyllotactic Spiral, there’s room for another Pulse Rifle. As a 390 rpm Pulse, Jorum’s Claw isn’t fast but it’s not the slowest. It also doesn’t have a great deal of enticing perks.

Jorum's Claw - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Outlaw (Precision kills greatly decrease reload time) Perk 2 Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill grants increased damage) Origin Trait Suros Synergy (Reloading grants this weapon bonus handling and reduces incoming flinch for a short time) Masterwork Range Mod Quick Access Sling

Jorum’s Claw suffers from a left-leaning recoil direction. The barrel and magazine perks should look to address this flaw. Arrowhead Brake pulls the recoil straight and ups the handling. Meanwhile, Ricochet Rounds bump Range and Stability.

For the first perk column, I’m not a big fan of a couple of them there. Ideally, you’d look for Outlaw to speed up the Kill Clip activation. However, you might also like Encore for the Stability increase, Moving Target to stick to foes, or even Offhand Strike to reduce the accuracy cone.

For the final column, Kill Clip is a lovely bump in damage. You might get away with Frenzy in Crucible for a passive bump in damage that doesn’t require a kill. For the Origin Trait, opt for what makes sense for you, but Suros Synergy helps the Handling after a reload.

PVE – Jorum’s Claw god roll

There are better Pulse Rifles for PVE out there, like the BXR-5 Battler. However, Jorum’s Claw has some damage boosts if you don’t want to try and craft a Battler. As before, Arrowhead Brake will make this thing bounce vertically. Try and find High-Caliber Rounds to knock back targets even farther.

Jorum's Claw - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Shots from this weapon knock the target back farther) Perk 1 Outlaw (Precision kills greatly decrease reload time) Perk 2 Golden Tricorn (Final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage. While this buff is active, grenade or melee kills of the same damage type greatly increase its damage and duration) Origin Trait Suros Synergy (Reloading grants this weapon bonus handling and reduces incoming flinch for a short time) Masterwork Range Mod Major Spec

For the first column, Outlaw just feels great. The snappy reload speed is easy to proc in PVE content. The last set of perks is where Jorum’s Claw shines. Kill Clip is of course good for a damage boost as is Frenzy. If you’re using a Solar build, Golden Tricorn will reliably boost its damage, especially for Starfire Protocol Warlocks. Alternatively, Incandescent will spread scorch like mad.

Jorum's Claw is an interesting Pulse Rifle, featuring a column of perks decent for Crucible and the other great for PVE. Try and find a god roll that works for you.