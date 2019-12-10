How to start the Sundial activity in Destiny 2 Learn how to unlock and start the new 6-player Sundial activity added to Destiny 2 with Season of Dawn.

The Sundial activity is a new addition to Destiny 2 with Season of Dawn. This 6-player activity is similar to the Menagerie, though it occupies a significantly smaller space and takes less time. Before you can start unlocking new weapons, you will need to know how to start the Sundial activity.

How to unlock the Sundial

When you first load up Destiny 2: Season of Dawn, the Sundial activity will be locked. In order to unlock it, you must first finish the Season of Dawn campaign. This is an extremely quick campaign, and is likely best described as a questline.

This quest will take you to Mercury to speak with Osiris, at which point he will request your help in repairing the Sundial. To do this, you will need to go to the Tangled Shore in order to fix an obelisk, which is a new structure introduced with Season of Dawn.

After finishing the Season of Dawn campaign quest, A Matter of Time, you can play the Sundial whenever you want!

When all this is done, the quest will lead back to Mercury, where you can complete the first run of the Sundial. Once completed, the Sundial activity will be unlocked and you can attempt it whenever you please. Keep in mind, this is a seasonal activity, which means it will likely become unavailable at the end of Season of Dawn, so any weapons or gear you want from it should be acquired as soon as possible.

How to start the Sundial activity

In terms of actually starting the Sundial activity, this can be done via the Mercury map. Open the Director, select Mercury, and find the Sundial activity at the top. Launching it from here will begin the matchmaking process, where your Fireteam will be filled out with other players.

What is the Sundial activity?

As for what the Sundial activity is, it’s basically Menagerie-lite. Each encounter will have a slightly different objective, such as collect charges and dunk them or hold a position while fending off enemies. When enough small encounters are completed, or the timer runs out, you will move on to the final round, a boss fight. Much like Menagerie, the boss fights in the Sundial will rotate each week.

After unlocking the Sundial, you will be free to start the Sundial activity whenever you please for the duration of the Season of Dawn. Once the season ends, chances are this new mode will disappear, much like Vex Offensive before it. For more Season of Dawn guides, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.