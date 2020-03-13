How to play Trials of Osiris - Destiny 2 Learn how to play Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2, then try to take your team on a flawless run.

Trials of Osiris has returned, Guardian, and in this guide, we’ll explain what you need to do to jump into this competitive PvP game mode and take your shot at glory.

How to play Trials of Osiris

In order to play Trials of Osiris players must load into the Tower in Destiny 2 and head to the Tower Hangar to visit Saint-14. This new Trials of Osiris vendor will then offer up a couple options for players to hop into the game mode in the form of the Passage of Mercy and Passage of Ferocity. Players must purchase one of these Trials Passage options in order to play the Trials of Osiris game mode.

Once players have their Trials Passage from Saint-14, it is required that they find a fireteam of three. Trials of Osiris does not feature any matchmaking. You must have your fireteam set prior to entering. Assuming you do, head to the Director, choose the Crucible, then Trials of Osiris. Launching the game mode is that simple.

The only other requirement players must meet is they must be Power level 960 or higher to compete. Level advantages are enabled in Trials of Osiris, which means that someone at Power level 980 has a bit of an advantage over a Guardian at 960.

Assuming you and your fireteam meet the criteria, all that’s left to do is win seven games with no losses to access the location only visited by fireteams that go flawless in Trials of Osiris. Going flawless also gets you some additional rewards, making a flawless Trials of Osiris run one of the more prestigious things you can accomplish in Destiny 2.

Now that you know how to play Trials of Osiris, head back to our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with the ins and outs of being a good Guardian.