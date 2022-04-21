Get the Destiny 2 Tip of the Spear Prime Gaming Exotic bundle Prime Gaming members who play Destiny 2 can get the Tip of the Spear Exotic bundle.

Destiny 2 and Prime Gaming have released their Tip of the Spear Prime Gaming Exotic bundle drop. Players who have a Prime Gaming subscription connected to their Destiny 2 account can claim the bundle from Twitch now, then pick up their goodies in Destiny 2.

Tip of the Spear Prime Gaming Exotic bundle

Players can claim the Tip of the Spear Exotic bundle by heading over to Twitch and logging in. Once there, click the Prime Loot button at the top right of the page that looks like a crown. Choose Visit the Prime Gaming Loot Page. You will now see a list of bundles for various games. Locate the Destiny 2 bundle for Tip of the Spear and choose the option to Claim. If you’ve already connected your Destiny 2 account to Twitch, you should be able to snag this bundle immediately. If you have not connected your Twitch profile with your Destiny 2 account, you’ll need to do so. It should also be mentioned that you must have Amazon Prime connected to Twitch. This will also give you a free Twitch subscription each month, which you can give to Shacknews.

Once you’ve successfully claimed the Tip of the Spear Exotic bundle, launch Destiny 2 and make your way to the Tower. Go to the Tower Hangar and talk to Amanda Holliday. It’s there you can claim all your new loot, which includes the following:

Tip of the Spear Exotic Sparrow

The Tall Tale Exotic Ship

Drop Pod Shell Exotic Ghost

Taunt Dance Legendary Emote

It’s really that easy to get your hands on the Tip of the Spear Prime Gaming Exotic bundle in Destiny 2. The offer is limited (they last a bit more than a month), but more bundles are planned in the future. You can keep it locked on Shacknews for Destiny 2 news and guides, including browsing our Destiny 2 strategy guide. It’s loaded with hundreds of guides to help you with every aspect of being a Guardian.