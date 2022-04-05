Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation schedule - Destiny 2
Check out the Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation in Destiny 2 so you can schedule in a VoG run to unlock your special weapon.
The Timelost weapons in Vault of Glass are some of the most highly sought-after guns in Destiny 2. These weapons are similar to the Adept weapons in that they come with curated perks as well as some random perks. Players that want to collect all of them would do well to keep track of the Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation, which we’ve listed below in a handy weekly schedule!
Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation schedule
Each week in Destiny 2 a new Timelost weapon will be available to unlock in Vault of Glass. To unlock a Timelost weapon, you must complete the weekly challenge on Master difficulty. Earning all five Timelost weapons associated with a challenge will grant you the Timelost Found Verdict.
Below you will find a guide to each Vault of Glass challenge a full Timelost weapon schedule.
- Conflux Challenge - Wait for It...
- Oracle Challenge - The Only Oracle For You
- Templar Challenge - Out of Its Way
- Gatekeeper Challenge - Strangers in Time
- Atheon Challenge - Ensemble's Refrain
|Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation schedule
|Date
|Weapon
|Boss challenge
|2022
|Jan-04
|Corrective Measure
|Atheon, Time's Conflux
|Jan-11
|Vision of Confluence
|Confluxes
|Jan-18
|Praedyth's Revenge
|Oracles
|Jan-25
|Fatebringer
|The Templar
|Feb-01
|Hezen's Vengeance
|Gatekeeper
|Feb-08
|Corrective Measure
|Atheon, Time's Conflux
|Feb-15
|Vision of Confluence
|Confluxes
|Feb-22
|Praedyth's Revenge
|Oracles
|Mar-01
|Fatebringer
|The Templar
|Mar-08
|Hezen's Vengeance
|Gatekeeper
|Mar-15
|Corrective Measure
|Atheon, Time's Conflux
|Mar-22
|Vision of Confluence
|Confluxes
|Mar-29
|Praedyth's Revenge
|Oracles
|Apr-05
|Fatebringer
|The Templar
|Apr-12
|Hezen's Vengeance
|Gatekeeper
|Apr-19
|Corrective Measure
|Atheon, Time's Conflux
|Apr-26
|Vision of Confluence
|Confluxes
|May-03
|Praedyth's Revenge
|Oracles
|May-10
|Fatebringer
|The Templar
|May-17
|Hezen's Vengeance
|Gatekeeper
|May-24
|Corrective Measure
|Atheon, Time's Conflux
|May-31
|Vision of Confluence
|Confluxes
|Jun-07
|Praedyth's Revenge
|Oracles
|Jun-14
|Fatebringer
|The Templar
|Jun-21
|Hezen's Vengeance
|Gatekeeper
|Jun-28
|Corrective Measure
|Atheon, Time's Conflux
|Jul-05
|Vision of Confluence
|Confluxes
|Jul-12
|Praedyth's Revenge
|Oracles
|Jul-19
|Fatebringer
|The Templar
|Jul-26
|Hezen's Vengeance
|Gatekeeper
|Aug-02
|Corrective Measure
|Atheon, Time's Conflux
|Aug-09
|Vision of Confluence
|Confluxes
|Aug-16
|Praedyth's Revenge
|Oracles
|Aug-23
|Fatebringer
|The Templar
|Aug-30
|Hezen's Vengeance
|Gatekeeper
|Sep-06
|Corrective Measure
|Atheon, Time's Conflux
|Sep-13
|Vision of Confluence
|Confluxes
|Sep-20
|Praedyth's Revenge
|Oracles
|Sep-27
|Fatebringer
|The Templar
|Oct-04
|Hezen's Vengeance
|Gatekeeper
|Oct-11
|Corrective Measure
|Atheon, Time's Conflux
|Oct-18
|Vision of Confluence
|Confluxes
|Oct-25
|Praedyth's Revenge
|Oracles
|Nov-01
|Fatebringer
|The Templar
|Nov-08
|Hezen's Vengeance
|Gatekeeper
|Nov-15
|Corrective Measure
|Atheon, Time's Conflux
|Nov-22
|Vision of Confluence
|Confluxes
|Nov-29
|Praedyth's Revenge
|Oracles
|Dec-06
|Fatebringer
|The Templar
|Dec-13
|Hezen's Vengeance
|Gatekeeper
|Dec-20
|Corrective Measure
|Atheon, Time's Conflux
|Dec-27
|Vision of Confluence
|Confluxes
We’ll be sure to update this Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation schedule for following years for however long Vault of Glass remains in Destiny 2. Be sure to stop by our Destiny 2 Guide for a collection of other schedules to help you get those weapons you’re missing.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation schedule - Destiny 2