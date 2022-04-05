New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation schedule - Destiny 2

Check out the Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation in Destiny 2 so you can schedule in a VoG run to unlock your special weapon.
Sam Chandler
1

The Timelost weapons in Vault of Glass are some of the most highly sought-after guns in Destiny 2. These weapons are similar to the Adept weapons in that they come with curated perks as well as some random perks. Players that want to collect all of them would do well to keep track of the Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation, which we’ve listed below in a handy weekly schedule!

Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation schedule

destiny 2 vault of glass timelost weapon schedule
Everyone wants a Timelost Fatebringer. Check the Timelost weapon schedule below so you can get yours.

Each week in Destiny 2 a new Timelost weapon will be available to unlock in Vault of Glass. To unlock a Timelost weapon, you must complete the weekly challenge on Master difficulty. Earning all five Timelost weapons associated with a challenge will grant you the Timelost Found Verdict.

Below you will find a guide to each Vault of Glass challenge a full Timelost weapon schedule.

Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation schedule
Date Weapon Boss challenge
2022
Jan-04 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux
Jan-11 Vision of Confluence Confluxes
Jan-18 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles
Jan-25 Fatebringer The Templar
Feb-01 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper
Feb-08 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux
Feb-15 Vision of Confluence Confluxes
Feb-22 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles
Mar-01 Fatebringer The Templar
Mar-08 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper
Mar-15 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux
Mar-22 Vision of Confluence Confluxes
Mar-29 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles
Apr-05 Fatebringer The Templar
Apr-12 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper
Apr-19 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux
Apr-26 Vision of Confluence Confluxes
May-03 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles
May-10 Fatebringer The Templar
May-17 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper
May-24 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux
May-31 Vision of Confluence Confluxes
Jun-07 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles
Jun-14 Fatebringer The Templar
Jun-21 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper
Jun-28 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux
Jul-05 Vision of Confluence Confluxes
Jul-12 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles
Jul-19 Fatebringer The Templar
Jul-26 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper
Aug-02 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux
Aug-09 Vision of Confluence Confluxes
Aug-16 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles
Aug-23 Fatebringer The Templar
Aug-30 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper
Sep-06 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux
Sep-13 Vision of Confluence Confluxes
Sep-20 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles
Sep-27 Fatebringer The Templar
Oct-04 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper
Oct-11 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux
Oct-18 Vision of Confluence Confluxes
Oct-25 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles
Nov-01 Fatebringer The Templar
Nov-08 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper
Nov-15 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux
Nov-22 Vision of Confluence Confluxes
Nov-29 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles
Dec-06 Fatebringer The Templar
Dec-13 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper
Dec-20 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux
Dec-27 Vision of Confluence Confluxes

We’ll be sure to update this Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation schedule for following years for however long Vault of Glass remains in Destiny 2. Be sure to stop by our Destiny 2 Guide for a collection of other schedules to help you get those weapons you’re missing.

