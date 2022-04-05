Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation schedule - Destiny 2 Check out the Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation in Destiny 2 so you can schedule in a VoG run to unlock your special weapon.

The Timelost weapons in Vault of Glass are some of the most highly sought-after guns in Destiny 2. These weapons are similar to the Adept weapons in that they come with curated perks as well as some random perks. Players that want to collect all of them would do well to keep track of the Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation, which we’ve listed below in a handy weekly schedule!

Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation schedule

Everyone wants a Timelost Fatebringer. Check the Timelost weapon schedule below so you can get yours.

Each week in Destiny 2 a new Timelost weapon will be available to unlock in Vault of Glass. To unlock a Timelost weapon, you must complete the weekly challenge on Master difficulty. Earning all five Timelost weapons associated with a challenge will grant you the Timelost Found Verdict.

Below you will find a guide to each Vault of Glass challenge a full Timelost weapon schedule.

Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation schedule Date Weapon Boss challenge 2022 Jan-04 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux Jan-11 Vision of Confluence Confluxes Jan-18 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles Jan-25 Fatebringer The Templar Feb-01 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper Feb-08 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux Feb-15 Vision of Confluence Confluxes Feb-22 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles Mar-01 Fatebringer The Templar Mar-08 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper Mar-15 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux Mar-22 Vision of Confluence Confluxes Mar-29 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles Apr-05 Fatebringer The Templar Apr-12 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper Apr-19 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux Apr-26 Vision of Confluence Confluxes May-03 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles May-10 Fatebringer The Templar May-17 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper May-24 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux May-31 Vision of Confluence Confluxes Jun-07 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles Jun-14 Fatebringer The Templar Jun-21 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper Jun-28 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux Jul-05 Vision of Confluence Confluxes Jul-12 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles Jul-19 Fatebringer The Templar Jul-26 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper Aug-02 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux Aug-09 Vision of Confluence Confluxes Aug-16 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles Aug-23 Fatebringer The Templar Aug-30 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper Sep-06 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux Sep-13 Vision of Confluence Confluxes Sep-20 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles Sep-27 Fatebringer The Templar Oct-04 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper Oct-11 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux Oct-18 Vision of Confluence Confluxes Oct-25 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles Nov-01 Fatebringer The Templar Nov-08 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper Nov-15 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux Nov-22 Vision of Confluence Confluxes Nov-29 Praedyth's Revenge Oracles Dec-06 Fatebringer The Templar Dec-13 Hezen's Vengeance Gatekeeper Dec-20 Corrective Measure Atheon, Time's Conflux Dec-27 Vision of Confluence Confluxes

We’ll be sure to update this Vault of Glass Timelost weapon rotation schedule for following years for however long Vault of Glass remains in Destiny 2. Be sure to stop by our Destiny 2 Guide for a collection of other schedules to help you get those weapons you’re missing.