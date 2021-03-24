Eliminate Caiatl's Cabal, Proving Grounds Strike VIP spawn points - Destiny 2 Learn where to find each of Caiatl's Cabal in the Proving Grounds Strike in Destiny 2.

There are a whole lot of Cabal to defeat in Destiny 2 but none are as important as Caiatl’s Cabal that must be eliminated in the Proving Grounds Strike. There are a total of ten Cabal VIP units that must be defeated, and although they spawn randomly, they do have set locations where they appear. By knowing where they spawn, players can better judge where to start looking and when to get in on the kill.

Eliminate Caiatl’s Cabal – Proving Grounds Strike VIP

One of the Season of the Chosen’s Triumphs has players eliminating 10 of Caiatl’s Cabal during the Proving Grounds Strike. Thankfully, you need only land a hit on the Cabal, not actually get the killing blow.

As for finding these Cabal VIPS, each one has a set spawn location throughout the Strike, though they only have a chance of spawning. As you defeat each Cabal, you will only need to focus on the locations where the remaining VIPs can appear. You may need to complete the Strike a few times to get them all.

Valus Ozysas

Valus Ozysas is found at the entrance to the land tank. This will be the first boss you encounter in the Proving Grounds Strike. You’ll need to defeat it before you can proceed.

Optus Taxaat

Optus Taxaat is a Psion you can encounter when the Interceptors come out in the Vehicle Bay.

Val Kladior

Val Kladior is another VIP that can appear during the Interceptor fight in the Vehicle Bay.

Val Trekitus

Val Trekitus can appear when the Goliath tanks come out in the Vehicle Bay.

Val Cunqu’us

Val Cunqu’us has a chance to spawn when the Goliath tanks enter the Vehicle Bay.

Val Cempas

Cal Cempas is one potential spawn during the first Power Core section of the Strike.

Val Vinca’ar

Val Vinca’ar is the other potential spawn during the first Power Core section of Proving Grounds.

Optus Vocca

Another Psion, Optus Vocca can appear during the second Power Core section.

Val Veorthus

Val Veorthus is the other spawn that can appear during the second Power Core section.

Ignovun

Finally, Ignovun is the name of the boss in the Proving Grounds Strike. You must defeat Ignovun to even finish the Strike, making it the easiest one to get aside from Valus Ozysas.

Though it will take a bit of luck, eliminating all of Caiatl's Cabal in the Proving Grounds Strike is easy enough. Just focus on the areas where each one has a chance to spawn and try to get a hit in.