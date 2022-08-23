Destiny 2: Season of Plunder campaign walkthrough A complete walkthrough of the Season of Plunder campaign in Destiny 2, from Ahoy and Aweigh to the weekly Sails of the Shipstealer questline.

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder is here and with it comes a new campaign. Players will be going on a pirate adventure as they fight Fallen, pursue Eramis, and claim some powerful plunder and booty. This seasonal quest involves a couple of missions called Ahoy and Aweigh and the overarching weekly questline, Sails of the Shipstealer.

Salvage and Salvation – Ahoy and Aweigh

The first quest in Season of Plunder is Ahoy and Aweigh. This must be completed before you can tackle the weekly story mission, Sails of the Shipstealer.

Launch Ahoy and Aweigh from the H.E.L.M. map (if it doesn’t automatically start) Fight through Europa Visit Spider in the Eliksni quarters Complete a Ketchcrash Claim reward from the H.E.L.M.

Ketchcrash can be launched from the H.E.L.M. Some players are encountering an error with Ahoy and Aweigh where this quest will not progress. One solution is to wait until the scoreboard appears and the activity timer returns you to Orbit. Another is to hold your Ghost out and just wait.

Sails of the Shipstealer – Week 1

Once Ahoy and Aweigh is completed you can start on the weekly quest, Sails of the Shipstealer. For the first week, August 23, the quest introduces you to all the basics that will likely be repeated in subsequent weeks.

Visit the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M. Restore Treasure Map in Captain’s Atlas Complete Expedition activity Claim the Expedition Weekly Challenge Upgrade the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M. Complete Pirate Hideout: Val’aug, the Brute Visit the Ether Tank holoprojector in the Eliksni Quarter Speak with Spider and pick an Engram Talk with Spider again Wait until next week

Find the Captain’s Atlas in your Quest tab. Interact with it and use 5 Map Fragments and 50 Treasure Coordinates to create a Basic Treasure Map. Check out our guides on how to get more Map Fragments and how to get more Treasure Coordinates so you can farm up a decent stockpile. The Expedition playlist and Pirate Hideout activity are both launched via the H.E.L.M. map.

Sails of the Shipstealer – Week 2

Available August 30, 2022.

Check back in with us each week as we dive deeper into the Season of Plunder campaign. This walkthrough will focus on the Sails of the Shipstealer quest line, covering each step and noting any issues or points of interest along the way. Read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more information.