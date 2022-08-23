How to claim the Quicksilver Storm Lightfall pre-order bonus - Destiny 2 If you've pre-ordered the Lightfall expansion for Destiny 2, here's how to claim the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle.

Destiny 2 surprised us all today with a new Exotic Auto Rifle called the Quicksilver Storm, an exclusive bonus for any Guardian that pre-order’s the Lightfall expansion. In this guide, I’ll show you how to claim the weapon in-game if you’ve been unable to find it for yourself.

How to claim Quicksilver Storm

You can claim the Quicksilver Storm from Master Rahool in the Tower once you pre-order Lightfall.

Source: Shacknews

To claim the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle in Destiny 2, players must visit Master Rahool in the Tower. Dismiss the screen that allows you to turn in engrams, then you will see your pre-order bonus items listed under a heading for Lightfall Pre-Order Items. From here you can click on each one to claim them. All items will immediately show up in your inventory, assuming you have the space to hold them. If you don’t have the space, you can check your Postmaster, and you can grab any items from your Collections at any time. The four pre-order bonus items are as follows:

Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle

Tangled Strands Exotic Emote

Speed Metal Shell Exotic Ghost Shell

Neomuna Nights Legendary Emblem

Keep in mind that the only way to get the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle is to pre-order the Lightfall expansion for Destiny 2 that’s coming in February 2023. This can be done from the store of whatever platform you play Destiny 2 on, or within the game itself by visiting the in-game store. Your pre-order bonus items should show up immediately, but if for whatever reason they don’t simply return to Orbit and then load back into the Tower to visit Master Rahool.

Now that you’ve claimed the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with all that there is to do in Season of Plunder in Destiny 2.