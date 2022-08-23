Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

How to claim the Quicksilver Storm Lightfall pre-order bonus - Destiny 2

If you've pre-ordered the Lightfall expansion for Destiny 2, here's how to claim the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Shacknews
1

Destiny 2 surprised us all today with a new Exotic Auto Rifle called the Quicksilver Storm, an exclusive bonus for any Guardian that pre-order’s the Lightfall expansion. In this guide, I’ll show you how to claim the weapon in-game if you’ve been unable to find it for yourself.

How to claim Quicksilver Storm

An image showing Master Rahool and the Quicksilver Storm in Destiny 2
You can claim the Quicksilver Storm from Master Rahool in the Tower once you pre-order Lightfall.
Source: Shacknews

To claim the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle in Destiny 2, players must visit Master Rahool in the Tower. Dismiss the screen that allows you to turn in engrams, then you will see your pre-order bonus items listed under a heading for Lightfall Pre-Order Items. From here you can click on each one to claim them. All items will immediately show up in your inventory, assuming you have the space to hold them. If you don’t have the space, you can check your Postmaster, and you can grab any items from your Collections at any time. The four pre-order bonus items are as follows:

  • Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle
  • Tangled Strands Exotic Emote
  • Speed Metal Shell Exotic Ghost Shell
  • Neomuna Nights Legendary Emblem

Keep in mind that the only way to get the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle is to pre-order the Lightfall expansion for Destiny 2 that’s coming in February 2023. This can be done from the store of whatever platform you play Destiny 2 on, or within the game itself by visiting the in-game store. Your pre-order bonus items should show up immediately, but if for whatever reason they don’t simply return to Orbit and then load back into the Tower to visit Master Rahool.

Now that you’ve claimed the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with all that there is to do in Season of Plunder in Destiny 2.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola