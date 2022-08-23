Destiny 2: Lightfall release date We finally know when Destiny 2's next big expansion will be arriving. Get the full details on Lightfall's launch date here.

It’s an incredible time for Destiny 2 fans. Coming off of the huge expansion that had them battle against Savathun in The Witch Queen, players now turn their eyes towards the next big thing in Lightfall. This expansion will further bring new incredible features to Destiny 2’s story, arsenal, and player ecosystem, and with it will come the new location Neptune, the new Strand Darkness subclass, and more. But the big question remained, when is it coming? Now we know. Bungie revealed that Destiny 2: Lightfall has a release date coming in February 2023.

Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives Feb 28, 2023.https://t.co/856URKrJ8R pic.twitter.com/MUfZLv4UEl — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 23, 2022

Destiny 2: Lightfall’s official release date has been set for February 28, 2023. It was revealed during the Destiny 2 Showcase on August 23, 2022. While we got a lot of details on things like Season 18, fans will likely be happy to know when the next big thing is set to arrive.

We got some expanded details on the major features coming in Lightfall as well. Calus is returning, and now he's enhanced by the power of the Witness. We’re also getting a new Darkness-based Subclass in the form of Strand. The second Darkness subclass behind Stasis, Strand will provide an all-new way to engage enemies, allowing for the creation of ethereal threads that will inhibit, drain, or outright kill foes. This new subclass will also offer a new mode of transport with grappling. We’re also getting a new location in the form of Neptune, a planet yet to be explored in the game.

Destiny 2: Lightfall will feature a new Strand Subclass when it launches in February 2023.

Source: Bungie

With Destiny 2: Lightfall’s date confirmed, all that’s left to do is wait. In the meantime, you can power your way through the current Destiny 2 content by checking our full walkthrough and strategy guide. We’ll share more details on the upcoming Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion as they become available ahead of the February 2023 release date.