Watch the August 23 Destiny 2 Showcase livestream here Tune in right here to catch the Destiny 2 August 23 Showcase detailing Season 18 and the upcoming Lightfall DLC.

If you’re looking for where you can watch the Destiny 2 August 23 Showcase, you’ve come to the right place, Guardian. You’ll find the stream embedded below so that you can watch along and get those sweet Twitch Drops.

Destiny 2 August 23 Showcase

The August 23 livestream for the upcoming Season 18, Arc 3.0, and Lightfall DLC, will begin at 8 a.m. PDT / 11 a.m. EDT with a one-hour pre-show. The main showcase will begin at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. PDT. There will also be a post-show that includes interviews with Bungie developers, and the much-anticipated Season 18 will launch at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT, presumably at the conclusion of the main showcase. You can enjoy every minute of the pre-show, main show, and post-show using the embed above.

The August 23 Destiny 2 Showcase promises to bring some exciting reveals for the present and future. Guardians have long enjoyed their god-like status, but something tells us Lightfall will change that. If you have a bit of time to burn before the showcase begins, you can hit up our Destiny 2 strategy guide for final Season 18 preparations, or you can ensure you’re ready for Destiny 2 Twitch Drops.