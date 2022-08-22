How to get Destiny 2 Twitch Drops Start watching livestreams to unlock unique in-game rewards with Destiny 2 Twitch Drops.

Destiny 2 Twitch Drops are now a reality. Players that are willing to spend some time watching Destiny related content can earn exclusive in-game rewards, like emblems, simply by tuning to some livestreams. If you want to unlock Twitch Drops, we’ve got the steps to ensure you can flaunt your new goodies as you play.

How to get Destiny 2 Twitch Drops

Unlocking Destiny 2 Twitch Drops is as easy as watching specific Destiny 2 livestreams on Twitch for a set amount of time. But before you can do that, you must link your Twitch and Destiny 2 accounts together. Note that Twitch Drops are not to be confused with the Destiny 2 Prime Gaming rewards.

Login to your Bungie.net account Click player icon in the top-right, select Settings Select Account Linking on the left Choose Link Account beside Twitch In the pop-up box, sign in to your Twitch account and click Authorize If prompted, type your account name into the box and select Confirm Linking

Once all the above steps are completed, your Twitch account will be linked to your Bungie account. From here, all you need to do is tune in to specific Twitch streams. Bungie will announce which streams are eligible. As of writing, the first Twitch Drops is for the Lightfall Showcase on August 23. What follows is a breakdown of the above steps in greater detail.

Firstly, head over to Bungie.net and sign into your account. This can be done by clicking the icon in the top-right corner and selecting the platform you use to play Destiny 2. Once signed in, you must navigate to your Profile settings. To do this, click the top-right player icon and select Settings. This will open your Bungie account settings.

Select Account Linking on the left to see all available platforms that can be linked to your account. You may see Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Stadia, and of course, Twitch.

Click the Link Account button beside Twitch. This will cause a pop-up window to open. If you have pop-ups suppressed, you may not see it.

In the new window, login to your Twitch account or check that the correct account name is already logged in. Click the Authorize button at the bottom to connect Twitch to Bungie.

Some users may see another window appear warning that you are about to link your Bungie account to a Twitch account. Check that the account name is correct and then type it into the dialogue box. Click Confirm Linking when ready.

Your Twitch account will now be linked to your Bungie account. From this point onwards, all you need to do is tune in to specific Destiny 2 livestreams. The first Destiny 2 Twitch Drop will occur on August 23 as part of the Lightfall Showcase. Users can earn the Starbirth emblem by watching just 30 minutes of the showcase which starts at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on August 23.

How to claim your Destiny 2 Twitch Drop

Once your Bungie account is linked to Twitch and you start earning Twitch Drops, you’ll need to actually claim your reward. To do this, click your Twitch profile icon in the top-right and select Drops. In this new page, click Claim to receive your reward. This page also lets you track your Drop progress as you watch.

Bungie also has a help page dedicated to Twitch Drops. If you’re struggling with some aspect (like not getting your reward), check there for more info. For now, though, you should have everything sorted so you can get your Destiny 2 Twitch Drops. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with other extracurricular Destiny content.