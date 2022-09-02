How to get Eye of the Storm & Newtonian Acceleration Crew emblems - Destiny 2 Link your Bungie account the to Epic Games Store via Bungie.net to bag two unique-looking emblems in Destiny 2.

During the Destiny 2 showcase it was revealed that Bungie would be collaborating with Epic Games and the free-to-play juggernaut, Fortnite. The other stand out was that Destiny 2 is now listed on the Epic Games Store, enabling Guardians to utilize crossplay from this new platform. That is not all, though. Linking your Bungie account via Bungie.net to your Epic Games account bags you two decent looking emblems to show off in-game.

To get these Emblems do the following:

Go to Bungie.net and sign in

Press your profile picture and go to Settings

Press Account Linking on the left side of your screen

Click Epic and go through the linking process

Once linked, visit Bungie Rewards, and claim your prizes

The emblems can be found in-game under Collections >Flair > Emblems > General

Eye of the Storm



Source: Shacknews

You can check out Eye of the Storm in the Destiny Emblem Collector if you want a more detailed look at what you're getting.

Newtonian Acceleration Crew

Source: Shacknews

You can take a closer look at the Newtonian Acceleration Crew emblem via the Destiny Emblem Collector.

Destiny 2 also added sets of Fortnite themed armor ornaments to Eververse, and some of Destiny’s biggest characters joined the Battle Bus in Fortnite. A collaboration we did not know we needed but one that appears to have worked well. Now, with your flashy new emblems, go forth and continue the voyage that is Season of Plunder. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide for all our other guides for the Season of Plunder and beyond.