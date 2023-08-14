Age-Old Bond god roll - Destiny 2 Age-Old Bond will blast your enemies into the void with its powerful new perk pool.

Bungie’s recent trend of refreshing old raid loot pools with craftable weapons continues in Season of the Deep and a stand-out weapon from this round is Age-Old Bond. Its new perk pool makes it formidable in both PvE and PvP while making it incredibly potent in Void builds across all three subclasses.

Age-Old Bond is a Void, 360RPM, High-Impact Frame, Auto Rifle, and comes with some top-tier combinations not found on any other Energy weapons currently in Destiny 2.

How to get Age-Old Bond

Age-Old Bond can drop from any encounter clear in the Last Wish raid, or if you wait for when Last Wish is the weekly featured raid, you can farm the first encounter against Kalli in less than 5 minutes for a chance at the drop. Due to the speed, this is the ideal farming method.

The two secret chests in the raid can also drop Age-Old Bond if you do a full run and find them, or you can use the Wall of Wishes to get your hands on both secret chests without ever completing an encounter.

Hawthorne in the Tower now holds a weekly quest that when you complete a full run of Last Wish it allows you to choose Age-Old Bond as a reward from the vendor. This will also be a red border version which goes toward the crafting progress.

Last Wish is included in Destiny 2’s weekly raid rotation schedule, allowing you to prepare for the next time it rolls around.

PvE - Age-Old Bond god roll

Age-Old Bond - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +2, Reload +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Repulsor Brace (On weapon kill against an enemy affected by a Void Debuff: grants a 45 HP void overshield for eight seconds.) Perk 2 Destabilizing Rounds (Weapon kills apply volatile to other enemies in a six meter radius around the target.) Origin Trait Explosive Pact (This weapon gains bonus stability and reload speed when activating a grenade ability. Healing grenades and grenade final blows grant additional stacks of the bonus) Masterwork Stability +10 Mod Major or Minor Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Age-Old- Bond carries an exceptional base Range, giving you room to focus on boosting stats that keep it on target. Arrowhead Brake takes Recoil to max keeping shots as straight as possible and the added Handling making Age-Old Bond much snappier. Tactical Mag’s extra Stability and extra rounds in the magazine keep its hard-hitting rounds rolling and easy to stay on target at range.

The key part of this god roll is the combination of Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds. This will bring out the most powerful side of Void all in one weapon. To start the loop, get a kill which gets Destabilizing Rounds rolling, and any enemy then caught in the radius will become Volatile. Defeating the Volatile targets then causes these enemies to explode and grants a potentially life-saving overshield. This setup is incredibly powerful when dealing with waves of mobs and works effectively in all levels of PvE content.

Age-Old Bond’s god roll revolves around enhancing the strong capabilities of the Void subclasses. Some strong Exotics to pair up with this weapon would be Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk and Nezarec’s Sin, both getting great advantages from this combination.

PvP - Age-Old Bond god roll

Age-Old Bond - PVP Barrel Smallbore (Range +7, Stability +7) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Tap the Trigger (Immediately upon firing: Stability +40, max recoil kick -50 percent and -10 percent accuracy cone size for 0.6 seconds) Perk 2 Target Lock (Assuming no missed shots, provides a 15 percent damage buff on average after firing 100 percent of the Magazine.) Origin Trait Explosive Pact (This weapon gains bonus stability and reload speed when activating a grenade ability. Healing grenades and grenade final blows grant additional stacks of the bonus) Masterwork Stability +10 Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +15)

Playing on Age-Old Bond’s exceptional Range can bring success in the Crucible while playing at a distance. It’s a solid choice to take opponents off guard and it has the perks to back it up.

Focusing on Range and accuracy, Smallbore as the barrel gives us both Range and Stability which are key in ensuring shots land the easiest. Picking up Accurized Rounds gives Age-Old Bond almost max Range which takes this weapon to the next level when compared to others in its archetype.

Now leaning into accuracy while engaging at range, Tap the Trigger is a top perk for the first slot. This perk reins in the recoil when taking on any opponent. Target Lock is currently the hottest perk in the Crucible ansd when applied to Age-Old Bond and its other god roll perks here, it will ensure this weapon melts with deadly precision. Throw on a Counterbalance Stock mod to round this god roll off with near perfect Recoil. If you are a Healing Grenade user, Explosive Pact is excellent on Age-Old Bond because its Stability boost while active can turn Age-Old Bond into a laser when you quickly refresh your health and return to the duel.

Age-Old Bond is easily now one of the best Void weapons in Destiny 2 and its power potential in both PvE and PvP is not to be missed. For more Season of the Deep information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.