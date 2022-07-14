D.F.A. god roll - Destiny 2 Here are the perks you want on your Adept D.F.A. in Destiny 2 in order to make it a god roll worth keeping.

Players farming Grandmaster Nightfalls in Destiny 2 will soon be chasing their own D.F.A. (Adept) god roll. This unique version of the iconic D.F.A. Hand Cannon not only comes with a double-perk slot but also accepts Adept mods. Whether you want a D.F.A. god roll for PVP or PVE, the perks on offer ensures you can get one for each.

PVP – D.F.A. (Adept) god roll

A PVP D.F.A. (Adept) god roll will focus on pushing out the range stat, improving the weapon’s handling, and punishing foes with some flinch.

D.F.A. (Adept) god roll - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (This weapon gains bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the wielder is in motion) Perk 2 Timed Payload (Projectiles attached to enemies explode after a short delay) Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Range Adept Mod Adept Icarus Grip (Airborne Effectiveness +15, Handling +15)

Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds both add 10 to the range, bumping it up by 20 points. Perpetual Motion improves the gun’s stability, handling, and reload speed while Timed Payload delivers high flinch to anyone you’re duelling. You might also consider Fragile Focus for the +20 increase to range and Opening Shot for the accuracy and range on the first round.

As for the Adept mod, you could go several different ways. Icarus Grip is obviously great for in-air accuracy but there is also the Adept Range if you’re not able to pester those laning snipers.

PVE – D.F.A. (Adept) god roll

A D.F.A. (Adept) god roll for PVE can come in a couple of different flavors. However, the classic Outlaw/Rampage combo remains a personal favorite.

D.F.A. (Adept) god roll - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Outlaw (Precision kills greatly decrease reload time) Perk 2 Rampage (Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage) Origin Trait Vanguard's Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health) Masterwork Range Adept Mod Adept Range (Range +10)

Much like the PVP roll, opting for pure range with the barrel and magazine pushes out the damage fall off. As mentioned above the Outlaw and Rampage perk combo is a delight to use in PVE. You might also enjoy Wellspring for the ability energy dispersal.

In terms of the mod for PVE, if you’re using Rampage, the Rampage Spec mod will give that effect more up time. However, the Adept Range mod will push the range out by another 10 points.

With a small perk pool, farming your ideal DFA god roll shouldn’t take too long. Those able to dive into Grandmaster Nightfalls would do well to spend some time getting an Adept DFA god roll and taking it into Crucible. Post your personal rolls below and then head on over to the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.