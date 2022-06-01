Iron Banner Triumphs for Iron Lord title - Destiny 2 If you're looking to become a true Iron Lord, here are the Triumphs you need to knock out.

With the release of Season 17 in Destiny 2 the Iron Banner got an overhaul, including the new Iron Lord title for players to chase if they so desire. In this guide, we’ll outline everything you need to accomplish if you would like to become a true Iron Lord in Destiny 2 and unlock this new Seal.

Iron Lord title

The Iron Lord title in Destiny 2 will require players to complete seven Triumphs to complete the corresponding Seal.

The Iron Lord title (also known as a Seal) will require seven Triumphs to be completed. These can be found by opening the in-game Character menu, then navigating over to Triumphs, then opening the Iron Banner Triumphs Seal at the bottom of the screen. You can view your progress right there, but this guide will also list the requirements below:

Iron Lord title and Triumphs Triumph Description Number Required Jolder's Victory Win Iron Banner matches 100 Gunnora's Seal Acquire Iron Banner armor 15 Orimund's Taste Acquire Iron Banner weapons 15 Orewing's Spirit Earn points by completing objectives 300 Frostmire's Will Complete Iron Banner challenges 12 Crimil's Dedication Reset Iron Banner Rank 2 Jorum's Howl Complete matches wearing Iron Banner gear 160

The above table shows you the total number of required for each Triumph that must be completed. It's also worth noting that wearing Iron Banner gear while completing Iron Banner matches includes both Iron Banner armor and Iron Banner ornaments, and the more you wear, the faster your progress bar will fill. Keep an eye on this one, though, as some players are reporting bugs with this step progressing.

