Bite of the Fox god roll - Destiny 2 Put the fear into your Crucible foes with a god roll Bite of the Fox.

Bite of the Fox has returned to Destiny 2 with Iron Banner. This Sniper Rifle first saw the light of day with Season of Arrivals, and now it has a host of perks that make it an appealing chase for PVE players or Crucible fiends. Here are our picks for a Bite of the Fox god roll.

PVP – Bite of the Fox god roll

As a Kinetic Sniper Rifle, Bite of the Fox frees up the Energy slot for other fantastic Crucible weapons. While it does suffer from a sloppy recoil direction, with only a few bullets in the mag, it’s not critical this is addressed. For this reason, you’ll want to focus on Handling.

Bite of the Fox - PVP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +10, Reload Speed +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aim down sights) Perk 2 Moving Target (Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving while aiming down sights) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar) Masterwork Handling Mod Quick Access Sling

Fluted Barrel is the best Handling stat increaser here and it also improves Stability. For the magazine, Tactical Mag has a couple of nice perks. The alternative would be Steady Rounds or Extended Mag if you wanted to mess with Airborne Effectiveness.

The first perk will likely want to be Snapshot Sights. This will help you ADS faster, which plays nicely with Moving Target in the second column. Alternatively, Firmly Planted is neat if you slide into your attacks.

As mentioned, Moving Target will help keep the reticle stuck on your opponent. You might also like Opening Shot for the aim assistance and accuracy cone. Aim for a Handling Masterwork to make it faster switching to and from the weapon and throw on Quick Access Sling for good measure.

PVE – Bite of the Fox god roll

There are some better Kinetic slot Sniper Rifles out there, like Season of the Risen’s Thoughtless. However, Bite of the Fox has a new perk in the form of Envious Assassin which could be some fun to play with.

Bite of the Fox - PVE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +10, Reload Speed +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Envious Assassin (Rapidly defeating targets with other weapons before drawing this one transfers ammo to the magazine from reserves. This effect can overflow the magazine based on the number of targets defeated) Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon (Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar) Masterwork Handling Mod Major Spec

To start with, Fluted Barrel and Tactical Mag carry across from the PVP god roll. These work to improve the gun’s Handling. If you’re finding it pulls too much to the side, look for Arrowhead Brake.

The two perks in the columns should be Envious Assassin and Vorpal Weapon. The first of these will overflow the gun’s magazine when you get kills with another weapon. These extra bullets will all be doing extra damage to bosses thanks to Vorpal weapon.

A Bite of the Fox god roll for PVP and PVE is going to look different for each player. The above god rolls should act as a leaping off point for your own builds. Read over the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more weapon recommendations.