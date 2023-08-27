Secret chests in Savathun's Spire - Destiny 2 The Uncovered Truths Triumph requires players find all secret chests in Savathun's Spire during Season of the Witch in Destiny 2.

Savathun’s Spire is a new activity introduced with Season of the Witch and it is packed full of secrets for players to uncover. Each week, players will be able to unlock secret chests to earn bonus rewards and finding them all is needed for the Uncovered Truths Triumph.

Savathun’s Spire secret chests – Uncovered Truths

As part of the Season of the Witch Triumphs for the Haruspex Title, players will need to complete the Triumph, Uncovered Truths. This has players finding chests in the Savathun’s Spire activity each week. Check back with us weekly as we document the location of each chest. The Triumph, Uncovered Truths, also has four classified Triumphs which may or may not be chests.

Secrets of the Spire 1

The rune that's circled is above the door that unlocks, revealing the cest.

The first chest in Savathun’s Spire is after the first encounter and is located in the jumping puzzle where you must jump on the statues of Hive holding dishes. To unlock the chest, shoot the Hive runes with an elemental weapon that matches the rune color.

The first rune you'll spot is on the right of the image.

The first rune is right before the dishes and should be Void. The second rune is also Void and is above the door with the Hive barrier. The last rune is Solar and is opposite the locked door, below the platform.

Secrets of the Spire 2

Shoot the four Hive runes hanging from the platforms. The chest spawns where I'm standing in the picture.

The second chest is after the second encounter and is in the jumping puzzle at the end of the Hive doorway puzzle. You’ll jump across four platforms to reach the boss room, but hanging from the platforms are four Hive symbols. As before, shoot them using an elemental type that matches them: there should be two Void, and two Solar. The chest spawns right after them.

Secrets of the Spire 3

Pending…

Secrets of the Spire 4

Pending…

Secrets of the Spire 5

Pending…

Secrets of the Spire 6

Pending…

With all the secret chests in Savathun’s Spire found, Uncovered Truths will unlock and you’ll be one step closer to getting the Haruspex Title. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more coverage of this season and endgame guides for raids and more.